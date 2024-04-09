Palmerston North City Council is proposing to build an Awapuni Community Library Hub on the site of the former St Mark's Presbyterian Church in College St. This is a high-level concept picture of the proposed hub. Image / Palmerston North City Council

It’s time for Palmerston North residents and businesses to give feedback on the services, activities and projects the city council plans on delivering over the next decade.

The 2024-34 Long-Term Plan is the roadmap that helps decide what work the council needs to do, when and how much it will cost. It also helps determine what the rates will be.

Palmerston North City Council uses the land value (LV) of each property to determine what proportion of the city’s total rates are paid by a property owner. Since the last revaluation two and a half years ago, some people have asked the council to consider moving to capital value (CV).

The council is seeking feedback on three options: status quo (LV), capital value (CV) or a hybrid with 70 per cent of rates determined on land value and 30 per cent on capital value.

Mayor Grant Smith says the council’s preferred option is hybrid.

“We believe the hybrid option is the right balance for now. If we moved to a capital value (CV) system, many ratepayers would see their rates fall, but there’d also be many who see their rates rise.

“Some major businesses in our city would be especially impacted by very large rises and we’re conscious they play a key role in our city’s economy and employment. While we’ve signaled it is our preferred option, getting community feedback on the three options will help elected members decide which option is best to proceed with.”

With a growing city, some community facilities are bulging at the seams, some are no longer fit for purpose and there is potential for new ones too, Smith says.

The council is seeking feedback on proposed upgrades to existing facilities. They include expanding the Pasifika Centre ($3.9 million), expanding Te Pātikitiki Library ($3.6m) and, at the Central Energy Trust Arena, replacing the current Arena 5 (Barber Hall and a collection of smaller buildings), which need seismic upgrades, with a new facility and more turfs ($36m).

Proposed new facilities include leasing a space for the multicultural community to use ($750,000), a new Awapuni Community Library Hub ($27.1m) and the creation of a civic marae along with visitor and education facilities at Te Motu o Poutua Anzac Park ($19.1m). The work at Te Motu o Poutoa involves Rangitāne contributing financially towards the cost and external funding also. No construction would occur on that project until all funding is sourced.

This is a high-level concept drawing of the proposed civic marae, visitor and education attractions at Te Motu o Poutoa Anzac Park. Image / Palmerston North City Council

The council wants feedback on whether it should just complete seismic upgrades of Central Library and Te Manawa or look at improving these facilities.

In the coming year the total rates increase needed is 11.3 per cent. The rates for each property depends on the property type. But also, with a potential change in rating system, some people could see higher rates or possibly a reduction (depending on the rating system adopted).

Smith says the council has worked hard over the past five months to review everything it does to keep the proposed rates rise as low as possible, while also ensuring roading, housing and water infrastructure continues to be maintained and improved.

“We know our community are going to find an 11.3 per cent increase hard, and I’m sorry but we’ve done a range of things to get reductions to that point. That includes many projects requiring external funding, increasing fees and charges (like rubbish bags and on-street parking fees), slowing down or stopping lower priority projects or improvements.”

All homes will receive a booklet outlining the key points of the consultation. Property owners will also receive a letter about the rates review. All the consultation material is at pncc.govt.nz/ltp, libraries and the Customer Service Centre. Submissions can also be made at these locations.

There will be a range of drop-in sessions during the consultation period at community libraries.

There will be a Planning Palmy Expo at the Conference and Function Centre on Saturday, April 20, 10am-1pm. Staff and elected members will be able to answer questions about all the topics in the consultation, and any other council matters too.

On Wednesday, April 17 at 6.30pm there will be a Facebook Live for people to ask questions of elected members.

Submissions close at 4pm on Thursday, May 9.