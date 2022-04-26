Palmerston North city councillor Leonie Hapeta says it's good for our community to start to get back to how we operated in 2019. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North city councillor Leonie Hapeta says it's good for our community to start to get back to how we operated in 2019. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION

Wearing my councillor retail and CBD hat, here are some insights on retail during Covid 2022.

I'm the chairwoman of the council's Economic Development Committee and the lead spokeswoman for the inner city/ CBD.

I also write from the perspective of a retailer in the midst of Covid with some people fearing going out. My husband and I own Aberdeen Restaurant on Broadway and we have suffered along with many other retailers.

We have had to try many other ways to reach our customers during these trying times – our face-to-face sales were down by more than 40 per cent on last year.

The Government has been financially supportive but we have missed our customers. Our takeaway sales increased in March and we have tried three social media campaigns to draw customers in.

Joe's Garage owner Linda McNamara says it has been a very challenging time. She feels people didn't know whether they should go out or stay at home and the cancellation of major events in the city really affected everyone.

In March, turnover was down about 40 per cent and she lost one staff member. Linda insisted on following the rules for mask wearing and social distancing and felt her customers appreciated this.

Helloworld Travel owner Kim Dunwell says the past 23 months have been dismal for the travel sector due to the compulsion of MIQ stays. Once this was abolished in March the flood gates reopened.

Helloworld has been getting inquiries for international travel in person and via email and online. During the slow period, Kim lost six staff members as while the agency does a small amount of domestic travel, its predominant business is international travel.

Manawatū Business Chamber and CEDA have been running strong campaigns trying to draw customers back to the CBD and this has been fantastic. However, we really need people to feel comfortable coming back to our shops in the city. This is good for our economy.

The move to the orange setting is fantastic news for all venues as they can hold larger events like the stockcars, rugby, and shows. It's good for our community to start to get back to how we operated in 2019.

• Leonie Hapeta is a Palmerston North city councillor.