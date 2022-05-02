The people's voice is fundamental to a strong, accountable democracy. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION:

The city council recently voted to seek a $500,000 grant for better recreational paths near Ashhurst. If successful, the work will be funded from Waka Kotahi's new $1 million Recreational Paths Fund.

How, you might ask, was this fund created? It wasn't in the original proposal for Te Ahu a Turanga, the new Manawatū-Tararua road. It was created by one person. She decided the Government's proposal wasn't good enough, and got in touch with a few like-minded souls. Together, a case was made that the project needed to better support active transport and recreational use. The mini-campaign was dubbed Build the Path, and it was a success. The team won an off-road shared path alongside the new road, as well as a $1 million recreational access fund.

It's a small yet timely example of local voices getting organised and changing government plans in a tangible way. Now this doesn't work every time, and it isn't perfect. But the people's voice is fundamental to a strong, accountable democracy. Not just a three-yearly vote, but getting involved in the issues that matter as they arise. Working to shape key public decisions for the better.

Here's a current example. We've had a lot of feedback on the city's budget proposal. If you've taken the time to have your say, thank you. The hottest topic is the rates impact of property revaluations. It's causing a huge rate increase for some residential properties, in some cases more than 30 per cent. At the same time, the average commercial and industrial property rates are proposed to drop.

We've had a lot of people get in touch to say this isn't workable or fair. Most everyone accepts that rates are essential to resource city services and improvements, even if they'd like to see some cutbacks. But we're also hearing the rates should be spread rather more evenly than is proposed. You can be sure this will get a close look when we hold hearings and revisit the proposal this month. And the council's final budget will be the better for having heard your views.

A strong, participatory democracy, where the council is held to account by the people, is essential to ensuring we're a thriving, future-ready city. The sort of place we can enjoy, where our kids and grandkids will find opportunities, and where new business and innovation are welcome.

To be clear, the ballot box is also part of a strong democracy. Recent low voter turnout is dismal and needs to lift this October. But that's just the beginning. Your involvement in key decisions, keeping the council accountable every day, is at the heart of a strong democracy and a bright future for Palmerston North.

• Brent Barrett is a Palmerston North city councillor.