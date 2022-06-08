Palmerston North deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford will today tour Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway to get a better idea of its scale. Photo / Palmerston North City Counicl

OPINION:

It's been a challenging few weeks on the council as your elected representatives grappled with residents' reactions to the city's proposed budget for 2022-23.

By now you should be aware that the indicated rates rise of 8.3 per cent no longer stands.

The council has managed to trim the increase to more like 5.8 per cent after drilling into the budget and finding ways of reducing expenditure.

This should keep rates at a more manageable level while ensuring we continue to live in a city with services and amenities we can all be proud of. The official rates will be set later this month.

An attraction that is bound to boost local pride is Te Pūhara o Turitea – the watch tower of Turitea Pā.

Set on a historic Rangitāne pā site, the two-storeyed cantilevered viewing platform taking shape on the Manawatū riverbank above Urban Eels could even be completed to coincide with the inaugural Matariki public holiday weekend.

Matariki marks the beginning of the traditional Māori New Year, and a heritage opening hosted by mana whenua Rangitāne around that time (June 24 -26) would be a fitting way to celebrate the new holiday.

Another project attracting plenty of attention, especially in Ashhurst where we have a ringside seat, is Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway as it carves its way across the Ruahine Ranges. Today, I am joining council colleagues on a conducted tour of the extensive construction site to get a better idea of its scale and the progress being made.

For the next few weeks, you can get a feel for the scope of the project by checking out the highway simulator Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has installed in Ashhurst Library.

Finally, my thanks to the city's Samoan community for sharing the 60th anniversary of Samoan independence at the anniversary ball last Saturday.

After months of social restrictions, it was great to get glammed up and enjoy such a sparkling occasion with everyone having a wonderful time.

• Aleisha Rutherford is a Palmerston North city councillor and the deputy mayor.