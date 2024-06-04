Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Council wins award for Featherston St consultation

Palmerston North City Council has won a gold award for community relations and engagement.

The Public Relations Institute of New Zealand award is for the council’s consultation about Featherston St. The entry was titled “Paving a new path for Palmy’s most dangerous street”.

Palmerston North company Little & Loud won the gold award for small to medium PR consultancy of the year.

The awards recognise excellence in New Zealand’s public relations and communications industry, promoting continuous improvement, and celebrating best practice.

Free information sessions on dementia

Alzheimers Manawatū is hosting two free information sessions about dementia and memory loss this month.

Questions to be covered include how to find out if someone has dementia, if there is a test for memory loss, availability of carer support, and enduring power of attorney.

The Wednesday, June 19, session starts at 5.30pm at 3 Elliott St while the Thursday, June 20, session starts at 10.30am at 642 Featherston St.

RSVP to manawatu@alz-man.org.nz by Tuesday, June 18. Refreshments will be provided.

Apprentices to go head-to-head

The 2024 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year regional practical challenge takes place in Palmerston North on Saturday.

The competition recognises building excellence among carpentry apprentices.

Apprentices from the central North Island will go head-to-head in a two-hour practical skills test starting at 9am. Held at Carters, 69 Railway Rd, the challenge is open to the public.