Palmerston North City Council votes to pursue legal processes for shared river pathway

A shared pathway is planned by the council.

The Palmerston North City councillors in a majority vote, moved to pursue legal processes if necessary, to acquire land along the Manawatū foreshore to enable the completion of the Ashhurst to Palmerston North shared pathway.

This piece of pathway will form a part of the River Framework, which when completed would be the longest contiguous pathway in New Zealand.

It has been on council's agenda for the last eight years and has stalled due to protracted negotiations with a small group of landowners.

About 8km of privately-owned land along the river, has been dubbed the "missing link" in the River Framework.

Three options were put to council by transport and infrastructure manager Robert van Bentum.

1. Continue landowner negotiations.

2. Alternative on-road pathway via Te Matai Rd and Napier Rd

3. Securing pathway alignment through legal means, including consideration of accretion land.

During discussion, several councillors thanked the community effort in bringing this item to a head, and in particular, Johanna Aitchison, an Ashhurst resident who established a petition with more than 2000 signatures to bring before council to support option 3.

At the time of establishing her petition, Aitchison commented she didn't know the issue had been going on for so long.

In her public comment to the committee, Aitchison outlined the community reasons for building the pathway.

"It best fills the broad-ranging community desires represented by our petitioners: It will give the safest possible cycling lane; it will provide opportunities for recreation on foot; it brings social connectivity; allows us to enjoy our natural environment; and provides contact with our rich heritage".

Aitchison drew particular attention to the significance of the Manawatū River to local iwi, Rangitāne, and their desire for a walkway from source to river mouth.

She was supported by six other speakers representing many areas of the community and including two former deputy mayors, Jim Jeffries and John Hornblow.

All rejected option 1 (continue landowner negotiations) and option 2 (on-road pathway which only addresses one community group cyclists – and then not safely).

In the committee debate, Councillor Lorna Johnson said that it was a source of frustration that the pathway was not finished, and that no progress had been made.

"It has taken pressure from the community to bring the matter before council, and for that I express my thanks".

She felt that the council needed to be a little firmer in negotiation, hence option 3 which is what remains for council.

Councillor Brent Barrett also expressed support for option 3.

"It is a prudent next step, offering opportunity for progress," he said.

He felt there was a big opportunity for completion of a pathway from Longburn to Woodville which could open other options, such as coast to coast tourism.

"Build it and they will come. It is a positive recipe for the future."

In a note of caution, mayor Grant Smith advised against the sledgehammer approach of the Public Works Act (PWA).

He asked the council officers to speak with the landowners before the PWA was invoked and suggested that he and the chief executive should participate in that discussion.

Councillor Johnson also addressed concerns about the PWA.

However, she said the council could not be accused of being hasty, and that landowners seem not to have been ready to negotiate at this stage.

"The PWA does allow them the opportunity to express their views. The council should not be hesitant; it has the option for legal remedies. Wishing does not make things happen."

There were cheers from the Council Chambers' public gallery in the majority vote of 12 to 2 when the councillors voted to follow legal avenues to acquire the land to build the shared pathway.

The next step would be a formal letter to landowners giving them three months to consider offers to buy the land.