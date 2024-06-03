Palmerston North city councillor Lorna Johnson says some long-term plan submitters suggested the council prioritise investment in people rather than buildings. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Lorna Johnson is a Palmerston North city councillor.

OPINION

Last week, councillors spent two and a half days deliberating on the long-term plan budgets. On June 10, we will confirm the direction the city is to take over the next 10 years.

A common theme that came through in submissions this year was the request for the council to address cost of living pressures on residents and to reduce proposed spending and the consequent impact on rates in the next few years. There were also requests for additional projects and funding and those who suggested we prioritise investment in people rather than buildings.

The duties of the council are described in the Local Government Act, and include the need to provide for social, cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing. Of course, exactly how that is achieved is in the hands of local communities and their elected members. When times are tough economically, we need to decide whether we can meet the aspirations of our community, or whether we need to make changes.

A hundred years ago, councillors would have been wrestling with the same issues. The Palmerston North Borough Council budget of 1924-1925, under Mayor Frederick Nathan, was published in the Manawatu Standard on May 30, 1924. It shows the biggest cost was on street maintenance (£8650) with budgets allocated to The Square gardens, lavatories, swimming baths and £15 for maintaining and winding the town clock.

Even 100 ago, the council’s role in supporting community organisations was evident. The council of 1924 distributed grants to a number of community organisations in the town, such as the horticultural society which received £10, and St John Ambulance and workers’ educational classes which both received £30. Interestingly the town band received the largest grant, of £150. Taking care of the community has been in our city’s DNA for a long time.

It’s a difficult task balancing the needs of a city. Nevertheless, through debate and careful decision-making we have responded to submissions and reduced the proposed spending over the next 10 years by hundreds of millions of dollars. Some projects have been cancelled altogether, others have been reduced and many more deferred. Councillors and staff looked at all areas of expenditure for savings, and we tried to take a balanced approach.

I expect some people in our community will be disappointed that we did not go further, while others will be disappointed with the areas that have been cut back.

I wonder if back in the budget of 1924, there were those who thought £1000 on new footpaths was too much. It certainly seems like a bargain in today’s times!

Editor’s note: This concludes the first round of councillor columns for 2024. Councillor Roly Fitzgerald declined the opportunity to take part and Councillor Billy Meehan did not reply. The second round will begin in August.