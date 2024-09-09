Palmerston North City Council will spend $3.2 million resurfacing 30 urban and rural roads this summer.

Expect to see plenty of orange cones around the city this summer as Palmerston North City Council spends more than $3.2 million repairing city streets and rural roads.

More than 30 urban and rural streets in Palmerston North are planned for resurfacing as part of PNCC’s road maintenance schedule.

Transport manager Glen O’Connor said PNCC had increased the road reseal and repair budget by $700,000 in response to community feedback for improved roads during the long-term plan process.

O’Connor said streets had been prioritised on need. All streets on the list would receive pre-seal repair, however, resealing will depend on available funding.

As a result, some streets may have their resealing deferred to next summer, and in some cases, only specific sections rather than the entire street will be resealed.