Residents on affected streets will receive a letter from Fulton Hogan a few days before their street is scheduled to undergo work. Photo / NZME

Residents on affected streets will receive a letter from Fulton Hogan a few days before their street is scheduled to undergo work. Photo / NZME

More than 30 urban and rural streets in the Palmerston North City Council area will be resealed as part of its road maintenance schedule this summer.

All streets will first undergo pre-seal repairs. They prepare roads for resealing and include tasks such as lifting manholes and repairing any pavement faults. These treatments need to first harden before contractors Fulton Hogan return to reseal the street. Sometimes only parts of a street need to be resealed as other parts remain in good condition.

Resealing involves applying a new layer of material to the existing road surface. This process extends the lifespan of the road and contributes to a safer and smoother experience.

The following streets have been scheduled for some resealing this summer:

Ashhurst Rd in Bunnythorpe

Botanical Rd North

Camp Rd in Linton

Campbell Rd

Clifton Tce

Clyde Cres

College St (Victoria to Albert streets)

Davis Rd in Ashhurst

Dobsons Lane

Forest Hill Rd

Herbert Ave

Kelvin Grove Rd East

Kingsdale Park Drive

Knowles St

Lincoln Park Lincoln St in Ashhurst

Liverpool St

Ngahere Park Rd

Oak Cres in Ashhurst

Pacific Drive

Petes Way in Ashhurst

Pohangina Rd

Railway Rd

Rangiora Ave

Rewa St

Roberts Line

Ruahine St (Featherston to Grey streets)

Summerhill Drive (Tennent Drive to State Highway 57)

Titirangi Drive

Turitea Rd

Upper Main St

Wikiriwhi Cres

Wyndham St in Ashhurst

Acting transport manager Bryce Hosking says these streets are an indicative list only and may be subject to change based on other roading and network requirements.

Residents on affected streets will receive a letter from Fulton Hogan a few days before their street is scheduled to undergo work.

The council is also looking into resealing sections of Featherston St when the cycleway and pedestrian crossings are installed early in the new year.

Hosking says resealing a road is expensive, with work on these streets costing about $2.5 million.

“Each road has an estimated lifespan, and we repair potholes to help the road last until it’s scheduled for a full reseal.”

The city is built on a combination of soft river soil and moisture-sensitive clay.

“These are not ideal foundations for roads as they don’t drain water very well. Once water gets into a road, it becomes much easier for tyres to pluck out loose seal, which allows more rainwater to get under the surface.”

Hosking says despite these challenges the council is committed to maintaining and improving the city’s infrastructure.



