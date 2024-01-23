A community open day will be held at Ashhurst Domain on Saturday, February 10, from 10am to 2pm. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North City Council is updating the reserve management plan for Ashhurst Domain.

The plan will outline the type of development and improvement initiatives that can happen in the domain.

The council is asking the community to tell it the type of activities it should look to develop further, as well as any activities that might need to be managed differently, parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod says.

The existing reserve management plan considers everything from the allocation of space for different types of activities to landscape design, layout, planting and specific uses of the domain.

“Updating the reserve management plan for Ashhurst Domain will serve as a blueprint for the future development and community use of the reserve,” Dever-Tod says.

“It will also outline the long-term management strategies for Ashhurst Domain and guide how the reserve should be used, developed and maintained.”

A community open day will be held at the domain on Saturday, February 10, from 10am to 2pm. There will be a free barbecue and activities for children and people are encouraged to share their vision for the domain.

Representatives from NZ Transport Agency will be there to discuss plans for a shared-use path between Ashhurst and the under-construction Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Feedback on the domain plan is open until Thursday, February 29.

Feedback can be provided at pncc.govt.nz/ashhurstdomain or by filling out the forms at Ashhurst Library.

Council staff will draft the plans in March and April using the feedback provided by the community. They will then consult the community again on the draft plans. Submitters will be able to choose to be heard by elected members in person.

The final plans will be adopted at a council meeting.