Palmerston North City Council to discuss ways to address racism in the city

Palmerston North City councillor Orphée Mickalad. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North City Council is to hold a workshop for elected members to discuss ways to address racism and discrimination in the community.

The discussion during deliberations on 10-Year Plan submissions last Friday was led by the newest councillor, Orphée Mickalad.

He said during submission hearings the council heard from various community groups who expressed concern at the growing levels of racism and discrimination they are experiencing in the community.

These groups suggested adoption of a local action plan to address racism and discrimination.

"This is not a political issue. It is an issue of fairness and also in seeing how we can actually deal with the various communities that we have. Having a plan in place to help make Palmerston North a more desirable place to live and thrive for those communities that are actually experiencing racism and discrimination in our community."

Mickalad arrived in the city in 2006 with his family as refugees. They had fled civil war in Congo-Brazzaville in central Africa. He said during the byelection earlier this year people questioned whether he was "Kiwi enough" or belonged here.

"These are some of the things a lot of people face."

Mayor Grant Smith questioned whether a diversity and inclusion policy would be a double-up of some of the work Welcoming Communities does.

Cr Lorna Johnson said a number of groups in the city had drawn elected members'

attention to racism as an issue. She felt the Welcoming Communities programme was providing enough anti-racism input but clearly the community doesn't feel that.

"As someone who doesn't personally experience racism I'm really not in a position to naysay their personal experience."

Welcoming Communities doesn't address racism towards Māori, Johnson said.

Cr Rachel Bowen said elected members should be grateful to the community who through submissions brought this lived experience into the council chamber.

Quoting a "wiser" friend, Bowen said as a majority community we have embraced the performances of these marginalised communities without embracing their pain.

"We can't just take the good from communities and ignore the issues. It's beholden on us as the representatives of all of our community to hear their voice and to take those concerns seriously and I think this is the best way of doing it."