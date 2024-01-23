From February 1, milk bottle tops are a no-no in recycling bins. Photo / Bevan Conley

From February 1, Palmerston North residents will no longer be able to put lids, caps and spray cans in their orange-lid recycling wheelie bin.

The Government is introducing standardised recycling for all kerbside collections across the country. This is to help make recycling consistent regardless of where you are in New Zealand and to reduce unnecessary waste going to landfill.

From next month, all councils including Palmerston North City Council will have to accept the same materials in their kerbside collections.

PNCC Sustainability Committee deputy chairwoman Kaydee Zabelin says there will be few changes to kerbside recycling in Palmy.

“No one likes to hear that you can’t recycle as much, including us. While other councils are now being required to allow for more items to be recycled, the good news for Palmy residents is that we’re ahead of the pack and have already been doing this.

“That means there are only a couple of easy changes for our residents, with almost everything we already collect continuing to be able to be recycled in your orange-lid wheelie bin.”

The key changes that affect Palmerston North residents are no longer being able to put lids, caps or aerosol cans (like deodorant or fly spray cans) in your recycling bin.

Most recycling plants in New Zealand don’t have the safety equipment needed to compact aerosols in a way that prevents fires and ducts any fumes outside of the building, Zabelin says.

Aluminium aerosols are typically grouped with used aluminium beverage containers, for on-selling, and their inclusion can lower the overall value of an aluminium collection.

Until now, Palmy council has accepted bigger lids, like the lids on icecream tubs. But now it won’t be able to accept any unless they’re attached to a recyclable bottle, tub or tin can. The reason these need to go into your rubbish bin is they’re often too small for recycling plants to sort successfully, and when lids are left closed on bottles or containers, liquid or food is more likely to remain inside and contaminate recycling.

The only exception is lids or caps that are tethered to a recyclable container (ie, it stays attached to the bottle, tin can or other container when open). These should be left open, with the tethered lid or cap still attached.

Steel-can lids (ends) that are not fully detached from the empty can will be accepted. The lids will also be accepted if securely enclosed inside the can, for example by placing the lid inside the can and slightly squeezing the top of the can closed.

Aerosol cans should not be put in your recycling bin.

The Ministry for the Environment is rolling out a nationwide campaign from February 1 to inform New Zealanders of the changes to kerbside recycling. Zabelin says the city council will be doing the same, focusing on the changes for Palmy so people don’t get confused.

Property and resource recovery group manager Bryce Hosking says Palmy residents can be reassured the council can still recycle many different materials in Palmy.

“This is a good reminder for everyone that heaps of items can still go in your recycling bin. Plastic bottles and containers (1, 2 and 5), cardboard and tins can all still go in your wheelie bin. And aside from all the items we can accept at the kerb, you’re also able to drop off e-waste, almond milk containers, batteries, cooking oil and all sorts to our recycling centres across the city.”

The council’s What Goes Where tool is being updated to reflect the changes. The tool allows you to search items and see which bin it should go in, or any alternate options.

The council is also updating its wheelie bin flyer, which serves as a visual reminder of what can and can’t go in your recycling bin. The new flyer will be available at the customer service centre and on its website from February 1.















