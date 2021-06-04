Palmerston North City Council seeks views on new use for ex bowling club

Weeds have taken over the once immaculate bowling greens at 17 Summerhays St. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North City Council wants to know your views on the future use of 17 Summerhays St in Terrace End.

The 7664m2 site is council-owned and the buildings on-site are no longer fit for use.

The site had been used by Terrace End Bowling Club until a merger with the Northern Bowling Club in mid-2020. The existing building faces security and compliance risks that mean it will need to be demolished next year.

The council's preferred option is to repurpose the land for housing.

"There is strong demand for housing in Palmy and one of the issues is the lack of land available for housing development in the existing urban area," acting chief planning officer David Murphy says.

"Repurposing 17 Summerhays St for housing will help increase land supply in the city in a location that is close to existing services and facilities."

To achieve this the District Plan needs to be amended to rezone half of the site from recreational to residential. As the land is deemed a park, there is a requirement to consult on the proposal to sell, develop or lease the land for housing.

"Although the specific delivery method (sale, development or lease) is yet to be determined, the purpose of the consultation is to gather the community's views on repurposing the land for housing."

Separate statutory processes and further consultation will be required to amend the District Plan should the Council decide to adopt its preferred option.

The now closed Terrace End Bowling Club in Summerhays St was established in 1908. Photo / Judith Lacy

The other options are land banking, development for recreational purposes or retain for community purposes.

On Sunday, June 20, from 1-3pm people can visit the site to walk around it and ask questions before they make a submission, Murphy says.

The proposal can be viewed at the council's Customer Service Centre, all city libraries or by visiting pncc.govt.nz/summerhays.

Submissions close on July 9.