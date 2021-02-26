Palmerston North City Council running eight-week Sustainable Living Programme

Organic farmer Jenny Lux says the council should be doing more to educate the public about composting. Photo / Stephen Parker

Was your new year's resolution to be more sustainable in your daily life but the rose-coloured glasses are slipping a bit?

Over eight Thursdays in March and April, Palmerston North City Council is running a series of sustainability workshops. Each workshop will start at 5.30pm at City Library.

Council eco design adviser Nelson Lebo is taking the eco-building and energy workshops in April. The other topics are gardening, waste, water, food, transport and resilience.

The workshops are based on materials and structures developed by the Sustainable Living Education Trust.

One of the council's goals is for Palmy to be an eco-city and the workshops are part of that aspiration.

Lebo says the Sustainable Living Programme is well established nationwide but this is the first time the council is running the workshops.

Lebo says to him an eco-city is about the council deciding to go above and beyond what other councils are doing and embracing everything from sustainable transport to energy efficiency.

Recycling, composting, water and waste water management are other components of an eco-city.

The council is willing to commit resources to be recognised as a leader in sustainability, Lebo says. The sustainability workshops are an example of that.

Just as important as the workshop content is the development of a local learning community of people who will support each other after the programme, he says.

"I want it to be of the people and for the people and not of council for the people."

As council's eco design adviser, Lebo says his primarily role is to advise people building and renovating homes. He conducts free healthy home assessments talking to residents about moisture, condensation, warmth, ventilation, health and comfort, curtains and insulation.

Nelson Lebo's Five Easy Tips to Be More Sustainable in 2021

1. Walk, ride a bike or take a bus.

2. Up your composting game.

3. Change your light bulbs to LEDs.

4. Start a backyard veggie garden.

5. Book an appointment for a free healthy home assessment by emailing nelson.lebo@pncc.govt.nz or ringing 356 8199.

+ INFO To register for the Sustainable Living Programme click here. It's $40 for the eight workshops.