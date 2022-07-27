This is one of several potholes on the corner of Freyberg and Featherston streets that Ross Intermediate and Freyberg High School students need to navigate. Photo / Judith Lacy

The state of Palmerston North's roads, in particular the number of potholes, has made the city council's pre-election report.

The report was prepared by acting chief executive Chris Dyhrberg independently from the elected members and is a legislative requirement.

It does not shy away from Palmerston North's growing pains, saying the state of the road network is a problem.

"Many of our roads are built on soft clay soil that doesn't drain well. This often leads to water under the road surface, which can cause potholes and requires significant maintenance.

"Compounding the issue is an increase in heavy freight on our network. We are working with our road maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan to identify and prioritise the main areas that require immediate repairs."

In a Facebook post on Monday, the council said Fulton Hogan had repaired 1069 potholes in the past 12 months - 212 of them since April.

The post drew a range of responses from thanks for potholes fixed to reports of more and questions about the quality of repairs.

"I've seen less patches in a patch quilt," one resident wrote.

"Vogel St is one big pothole. The constant Band-Aid solution is not working, the whole street needs redoing," another wrote.

In response the council said the busy Roslyn St is on its list to undergo repairs this summer.

The pre-election report says there are more trucks on city roads, which aren't built to cater for the demands they're now carrying.

"We're investing in this space, but we simply cannot invest fast enough, and that means potholes are more common and patch repairs are becoming frequent."

The report also covers another issue that riles up some residents - the use of Palmy.

"We activated the nickname Palmy, which pretty much everyone in the city has lovingly referred to our city as."

The report says Palmy has always had a positive colloquial connotation and it helps manage an "ungainly long name into a simple, compelling and memorable identity".

The report also covers major government reforms, costly seismic upgrades, and keeping up with housing demand.

Acting Palmerston North City Council chief executive Chris Dyhrberg says the small regional town of Palmerston North is a thing of the past. Photo / Supplied

Dyhrberg says it aims to promote public discussion and informed debate as we enter the election period.

"Whether you're looking to stand as a candidate, or simply casting your vote, this report is a must-read. Candidates need to familiarise themselves with the current issues we're facing, and voters need to be able to make informed decisions on who'd best represent them."

He says the report highlights growth as a major challenge for the city. The population of the city council area has reached 90,500 people and this is expected to grow to 100,000 by 2030. That's an average of nearly 24 new residents a week.

"As people flock to Palmy and we continue to grow, we need to consider how we free up housing options and keep up with transport demands. We need to make homes more readily available, make it easy to get around, and everyone's needs must be considered as Palmy expands."

Dyhrberg says there are some significant government reforms currently under way and these will shape the city for years to come.

"The biggest is the Three Waters Reform which will see Palmy's wastewater, stormwater and drinking water infrastructure being managed by a separate entity in the future. On top of this, there will be some big changes to the existing resource management system, which will likely change the way we plan and make decisions."

He says these government reforms all add to an increasingly complex and uncertain operating environment for all councils.

"This means we need candidates who are prepared to roll their sleeves up and make bold decisions as our elected members will be steering council through these unchartered waters."

The report also outlines the council's financial position and how projects, services and facilities are funded.

"We've got a lot on the cards over the next term and a lot of decisions need to be made, especially when it comes to prioritising projects and programmes of work. But it's an exciting time to be part of local government and an exciting time to call Palmy home."

The 2022 pre-election report can be found on the council's website.

At the time of writing there were six nominations for Te Hirawanui general ward - incumbents Zulfiqar Butt, Lew Findlay and Lorna Johnson, and Les Fugle, Chiu Yeung Lee, and William Wood.

There were no nominations for mayor or Te Pūao Māori ward.

The Remuneration Authority has confirmed that after the October election, Palmerston North city councillors with no additional responsibilities will earn $47,849 annually. Additional remuneration may be allocated if councillors are required to undertake greater responsibilities on a permanent basis. The mayor will earn $160,314.

Nominations close at noon on August 12.