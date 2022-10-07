The traffic light system that lets Palmerston North city councillors know if they have talked too long was put aside on Wednesday as they reflected on the "Covid term". Photo / Judith Lacy

The traffic light system that lets Palmerston North city councillors know if they have talked too long was put aside on Wednesday as they reflected on the "Covid term". Photo / Judith Lacy

Yes, Covid got a mention but collegiality was the C word of choice as Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and city councillors reflected on the past three years.

The elected members also acknowledged their three retiring colleagues at the last council meeting of the triennium on Wednesday.

Smith said 24 years of governance was leaving the table.

He said Renee Dingwall had been fundamental to the council establishing the Pasifika Reference Group.

Aleisha Rutherford had been part of the "youthful quartet" of Rachel Bowen, Leonie Hapeta and himself who were elected for the first time in 2013. That comment drew much laughter.

Rutherford was the youngest Palmerston North city councillor ever when she was elected at 24.

For the past 18 months, she has been deputy mayor, the third deputy to work alongside Smith.

He said they had always worked very hard in some difficult circumstances and he would miss Rutherford's cheerful face around the council table.

Noting Susan Baty's father and brother had also been city councillors, Smith said it was the end of an era. "It won't be the same without a Baty at the council table."

Smith acknowledged Baty's financial strength. "She's always looked after the dollars and cents of council and almost treated it like her own and has served us extremely well."

Orphee Mickalad said he was a 20-year-old university student when Rutherford was first elected.

"I thought to myself 'wow, it really is possible for a young person to get elected'."

Age should not be a barrier to what you want to do in life, and he thanked Rutherford for being an inspiration for a lot of young people, including him.

Addressing all three of his retiring colleagues, Mickalad said: "It is particularly exciting to us that you have chosen to go on your own terms and have not been fired by the community. That's great, that's something to respect."

Councillor Lew Findlay says it is nice to be able to leave the council chamber and not get "picked on" by those he disagreed with. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Karen Naylor said the collegial environment many had talked about had a lot to do with the mayor's leadership over the past term. "You are patient with us all and you do let us all have our say and I think that is very much appreciated."

Naylor said she was amazed at Rutherford's calm composure while she juggled multiple challenges. During her tenure, Rutherford and her husband Liam had two children.

"You are someone who has forged a path of unwalked territory and you have done that with amazing ease." She remembered how well Rutherford managed to articulate her views while looking after one of her babies in the chamber.

Rachel Bowen said Covid-19 had affected elected members' ability to be visible in the community.

"Everything ground to a halt. There weren't the events and community engagements that are the bread and butter of those of us around the table who take that responsibility really seriously. And I do, in reflecting on this term, I do wonder if that also links to the rise that we've seen in misinformation and disinformation in our community."

Lorna Johnson said it was not lost on her the council was losing three women. "It is an environment that I think is particularly difficult for women. I'm not going to make any bones about that."

She acknowledged the personal sacrifice the three had made. It is not easy to give up family time or pet time, nor put yourself in the public eye.

"Families sacrifice a lot when we take on a public service role. They don't ask to be in the public eye, they don't ask for us to be out at evenings and weekends and giving up family time but they take that on board."

Johnson said she and Baty had worked closely together and both were passionate about housing.

"It's been great to be able to work with Susan, acknowledging that Susan is blue through and through and I'm red through and through. But honestly, we have been really able to work well together and I think that is a good demonstration of how you have to be in local government if you want to get things done. You can't just be talking to people that think exactly like you. You have to be prepared to collaborate and compromise at times."

Lew Findlay said it was probably the most collegial council he had served on. "It's amazing how we can have an argument in the council chamber but we leave the council chamber and it's left there. That's been a very, very good feeling over this term, where you can go into the councillors' room and you don't get picked on by people who have disagreed with you in council."

Bruno Petrenas thanked his colleagues for a "wonderful term".

"I think there have been challenges in many, many areas but I think if the rest of Local Government New Zealand had such a positive team, local government would be in a better position."

Rangitāne kaumatua Wiremu Te Awe Awe thanked Rutherford for her support of Māori wards.

"We had a lot of people hissing at us and hating us and everything and you stood your ground. And that to us, for Rangitāne, meant a lot."