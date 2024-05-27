Palmerston North city councillor Mark Arnott says the Featherston St changes are a "ticking time bomb". Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Mark Arnott is a Palmerston North city councillor.

OPINION

Hearteningly, the public voice has come through loud and clear in the 1400-plus submissions on proposed spending and projects detailed in the long-term plan. I hear what you are saying and intend to vote accordingly in deliberations this week.

I ask myself three questions before voting:

What will the flow-on effect be?

Will this benefit the majority?

Would I spend my money on this?

I know nothing is easy these days, especially when it comes to making the right financial decisions for our city. But, honestly, I shake my head at the lack of common sense being exhibited in some proposals.

I was one of five councillors to vote against the Featherston St alterations — I cannot call this an upgrade — from the beginning of the debate. Unfortunately, with added cycle lanes, in-lane bus stops, loss of turning lanes, new bus shelters in the centre of footpaths, and random car parks, one of the busiest arterial roads in our city is now a ticking time bomb. The alterations reduce rather than enhance safety and efficiency of this part of our roading network for all users. The alterations are, in my opinion, seriously affecting businesses and schools and potentially costing millions to rectify.

As a citizen, I have been vocal with my disaffection at spending decisions of the council in the past. The city’s new animal shelter, which was officially opened last week, was something I criticised during my election campaign in 2022. Was spending $7.2 million-plus on that facility good value? Could we have renovated what we had or formed a partnership with neighbouring councils for a fraction of the cost? Sadly, for the ratepayer, neither option was seriously looked at. The final cost has yet to be submitted.

As a city we must live within our means. We have only 90,000 citizens. Unfortunately, our council has few alternative revenue streams and relies principally on rates for revenue that, going forward, is untenable with the hopes and dreams contained in the LTP.

Our council must be mindful of the need to create economic benefit when spending, thus reducing rate dependence. We need to cut costs and defer projects that can realistically wait. Common sense suggests concentrating on infrastructure like continuing to replace old pipes in the ground, fixing Kelvin Grove Rd and making our city safe should be prioritised before funding nice-to-have projects. These are great, but for me it’s all about cost and timing.

Times are tough; the cost of living has never been higher. I’m not against change, I love change, as long as it’s good for the majority and exhibits some common sense.