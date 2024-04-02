Awapuni Resource Recovery Park in Palmerston North is throwing open its gates on April 13.

Ever wondered what happens to your recyclables once they’re whisked away from outside your house?

The Awapuni Resource Recovery Park is throwing open its gates for behind-the-scenes tours on Saturday, April 13.

The 60 spots were snapped up within hours of Palmerston North City Council releasing details of the tour on Facebook on Tuesday morning. However, people can register to go on the waiting list.

Three free tours will run at 9am, 10am, and 11am.

Resource recovery group manager Bryce Hosking says the tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how kerbside recycling is sorted.

“At Awapuni Resource Recovery Park, our crew sort through an astounding 20 tonnes of material a day, and we have 30-35 truck loads shuttling in each week.”

Hosking anticipates the tours will debunk common recycling myths.

“Some people believe all recycling ends up in a landfill, but that’s simply not true. Come and witness the reality – we have a dedicated team sorting through the good, the bad and the ugly, from dirty nappies and needles to animals. It’s a real eye-opener.”

Attendees will be able to see how the recycling trucks empty each compartment, as well as the sorting, which is done via a mix of people and machines. Once recyclables are sorted, they’re packed up, baled and sent off to be made into new packaging and products.

“Our glass is sent up to Visy in Auckland, things like our egg cartons and paper are sent to Hawke’s Bay to be recycled into paper fruit trays, and plastic bottles are sent to Wellington, where they are turned into packaging like meat trays.”

There will also be an opportunity to ask about the council’s draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, which will be out for consultation from April 8 to May 9. This six-year plan details how the council will minimise and manage the city’s waste.

To register for the waiting list, visit pncc.govt.nz/News-Events/Events/Awapuni-Resource-Recovery-Park-open-day.