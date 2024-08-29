Advertisement
Palmerston North City Council is looking for Palmerston North global ambassadors

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Last year's Palmerston North's city ambassadors (from left) Conrad Millan, Lamarah Lackey, team leader Jodie Matenga-Philips, Nicole Van Der Lee and Tu-tekakenga Pauli. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Have you got the x-factor to represent Palmy on the international stage?

Palmerston North City Council is looking for students or young people keen to represent the city as Palmy Global Ambassadors.

Manager International Relations Gabrielle Loga said the programme suited anyone curious about other countries and cultures, or interested in a globally focused career path.

“It’s also a great way to kick-start your international ambitions and add to your CV,” she said.

The programme is a way for young people to gain international knowledge, insight, experience and contacts, she said. It was open to anyone living in Palmerston North aged between 18 and 24.

Loga said becoming a Palmy Global Ambassador offers an unequalled opportunity to gain work experience and develop skills, while supporting Palmerston North’s international partnerships.

“Our Global Ambassadors help to grow Palmerston North’s international connections and partnerships. They add to Palmerston North’s vibrancy, diversity and prosperity by sharing our region’s story with the world.”

Ambassadors will need to contribute around four or five hours a month, or 40 to 50 hours overall, to the programme which includes the chance to come up with your own project to bridge connections both locally and globally.

“If you’re ready to help build Palmy’s international connections, we’re here to help bring your ideas to life. This will include taking the lead on your own project, or social enterprise with the mission of transforming Palmy into a vibrant, international hub,” she said.

“We’ll connect you with the right people and agencies, giving you the tools to demonstrate your skills to both the community and future employers.”

To find out more go to: www.pncc.govt.nz/globalambassadors.

Applications close September 13.


