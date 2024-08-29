Last year's Palmerston North's city ambassadors (from left) Conrad Millan, Lamarah Lackey, team leader Jodie Matenga-Philips, Nicole Van Der Lee and Tu-tekakenga Pauli. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Have you got the x-factor to represent Palmy on the international stage?

Palmerston North City Council is looking for students or young people keen to represent the city as Palmy Global Ambassadors.

Manager International Relations Gabrielle Loga said the programme suited anyone curious about other countries and cultures, or interested in a globally focused career path.

“It’s also a great way to kick-start your international ambitions and add to your CV,” she said.

The programme is a way for young people to gain international knowledge, insight, experience and contacts, she said. It was open to anyone living in Palmerston North aged between 18 and 24.