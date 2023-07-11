It is not just the figure on top of the Palmerston North Cenotaph watching out for bad behaviour. Photo / Judith Lacy

More CCTV cameras, more attendance officers and more training.

These are some of the ways Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith says the city is tackling a rise in vandalism and destructive behaviour.

There have been more than 30 incidents at council facilities since the beginning of the year.

In May, the council posted on social media that its public facilities, mainly toilets and changing rooms, were facing constant vandalism, arson, destruction and theft.

Someone had even cut holes in some of the aviaries at Victoria Esplanade.

The council has increased the number of cameras on the city CCTV network from 27 to 124.

Smith said the expanded surveillance not only helped deter crime but also facilitated police investigations, enabling a more effective response when incidents do occur.

“While we’ve experienced a real spike in vandalism and destructive behaviour, especially at our public toilets, community facilities and changing rooms, we want to assure our community that there’s a lot of hard mahi going on in the background with the police and with our partnering organisations.”

Smith said the council works with youth organisations that play a vital role in keeping young people on the right track and engaged in positive activities.

Damage to the Cenotaph in The Square has cost the council $2692 plus GST so far this year.

Councillor Mark Arnott, a member of the Anzac Day and Armistice Day Organising Committee, said the incidents had been reported to the police, and the area was covered by several CCTV cameras.

“We’re also pleased that the individuals responsible for the April incident have already been identified by police, and appropriate measures are being taken to ensure accountability and address the consequences of their actions,” Arnott said.

“Each incident comes at a huge cost, and sadly, fixing damages and cleaning up graffiti obviously takes money away from other areas and services.”

In partnership with Palmy Bid, council staff have held de-escalation training sessions for some CBD retailers and front-of-house staff.

The Ministry of Education has increased its attendance officer count from one to three fulltime advisers in Palmerston North.

The ministry says attendance and engagement in school has been declining since 2015 and was further impacted by Covid-19. This decline in school attendance has been experienced by every ethnicity, decile, year level and region.

Attendance officers support schools and kura to turn around irregular and moderate absence patterns before they become entrenched and persistent.

In February, the Government announced $37.6 million over five years for 82 new attendance officers.

Smith said Palmerston North has World Health Organisation safe community status and this must be protected. Palmerston North was reaccredited as an international safe community in 2019.

To gain accreditation, communities must demonstrate they go above and beyond what is required by law to protect and promote the safety and wellbeing of their citizens.

“I encourage our community to continue to promptly report suspicious behaviour to our police, as well as letting us know if there’s destruction to our council facilities so we can respond quickly. The sooner we’re aware of things like graffiti the better, and the easier it is to remove.”

The Safety Advisory Board continues to meet every six weeks. Smith said it plays a crucial role in identifying, analysing and co-ordinating responses to local safety issues. The board is made up of representatives from the council, Rangitāne, police, community organisations and other central government agencies.

Manawatū area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Andy Guy said police were “absolutely committed” to working with the council and community partners to ensure the city was a safe place for everyone.

“We will continue to hold offenders to account and support our community to address the causes of these types of behaviours.”







