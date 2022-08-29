Pat Handcock answers a question while fellow candidates Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot (left), Glenn Mitchell and William Wood listen. Photo / Judith Lacy

Something all 36 candidates vying for a seat in Palmerston North City Council's chamber have in common is they were all young once.

A few still are, some a few slices of pizza past 30 and some a stack of empty pizza boxes beyond three decades.

Twenty-two candidates attended Pizza & Politics on Saturday at Youth Space. The meet the candidates session was organised by Palmerston North Youth Council.

Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and speak about a youth issue.

Leonie Hapeta was at the bottom of the horseshoe seating arrangement and went first. Hapeta, who owns Aberdeen on Broadway restaurant with her husband Brendan, wants to employ more youth.

Zakk Rokkanno said he has spent his life observing issues and working out why they are happening. Youth are undervalued and his young friends come up with the most amazing ideas but run into a brick wall as no one takes them seriously.

Rhia Taonui wants to bring inclusiveness to the council, engage with young people and increase their representation and engagement.

Meenal Dutt wants to provide more support for youth, talk to youth and see what they need and what would work best.

Tania Lamb spoke about transparency, accountability and partnership.

Karen Naylor said the most important thing for young people was having a sense of belonging.

Rachel Bowen spoke about equality of access to council facilities for young people.

Kaydee Zabelin is concerned about the world her two children are growing up in.

Brent Barrett said the number one issue facing youth is the amount of disruption being caused to people's lives by the climate crisis.

William Wood, who used to be a Palmy youth councillor, said so many young people go through school not knowing the city has a council.



Dion Jensen said no one speaks for youth apart from youth. Young people had told him mental health and suicide are big issues.



Lew Findlay said for 27 years he has worked with at-risk youth in the city. Getting youth to stay here or come back here is an issue.

Candidates Dion Jensen (left), Meenal Dutt, Nathan Wilson, Vaughan Dennison and Jacinta Fraser at Pizza & Politics on Saturday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Nathan Wilson, a former youth worker, said youth need to be listened to.

Vaughan Dennison, a councillor for 21 years, said he was 28 with four young children when he was first elected. He said, with Findlay, he had been instrumental in establishing the youth council.

Lorna Johnson said youth needed to be listened to. She is a supporter of the Make It 16 campaign, which advocates lowering the voting age.

Grant Smith said climate action and employment were important youth issues. How do you get the experience needed for many jobs if you can't get on the employment ladder?

Civics education was also important - when he was at school he did not know what council was.

Bruno Petrenas said the biggest challenge was the growth of the city and making sure young people want to come back.

Zulfiqar Butt said he feels 10 years younger when at Youth Space as he can feel the energy from young people there.

Pat Handcock, a police officer for 44 years and a former Palmerston North area commander, said a growing number of young people were disconnected and marginalised. Society needs to find ways to get young people connected and included.

Glenn Mitchell advocated for a skid pad.

Jacinta Fraser, a mother of three boys, works in real estate and has a social work and social policy background. She advocated trying to encourage more young people to vote as their voice is important.

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot said he came to New Zealand in his late 20s as a political refugee - he had been a police officer in the Congo. If we don't take care of our young people the country doesn't have a future, he said.

Candidates then sat at one of five tables and youth councillors asked questions related to the council's five goals. There was also a question and answer session for all the candidates and, yes, there was pizza.

It appeared candidates outnumbered young people who are not youth councillors.