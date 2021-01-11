Palmerston North city ambassadors return to help CBD visitors

Police area prevention manager Inspector Ross Grantham, left, and Safety Advisory Board chairman Cr Pat Handcock, right, with the city ambassadors, from left, Sally Pearce, Aidan Voice, Sasi Chinta, Elliot Pepper, Gordon Jiang and David Patullo. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North's city ambassadors are back for the summer.

For this fourth year of the māngai atawhai programme, a team of six are out and about in the central business district.

They are engaging with Palmerston North residents and visitors on anything from promoting events and city attractions, to answering questions and giving parking advice.

The programme runs until February 28.

The ambassadors are a visible presence in The Square and surrounding streets from 9am to 6pm every day of the week, recognisable in their orange #PalmySafe shirts. They'll also be at city events over summer.

City ambassadors embrace Palmerston North City Council's vision of a welcoming, inviting and accessible city, community development manager Joann Ransom says.

"This programme is about making connections between people and the city," she says.

Sasi Chinta, Elliot Pepper, David Patullo, Gordon Jiang, Aidan Voice and Sally Pearce bring a range of personal, cultural and skill-based experience to their roles.

Chinta's customer service experience is enhanced by her ability to speak five languages.

Pepper has been a support caregiver and is a published writer.

Patullo is new to Palmerston North but passionate about getting to know the city. He has 25 years in the entertainment industry and is working with Centrepoint Theatre.

Jiang, who is finishing his PhD in precision agriculture, speaks three languages.

Voice is enthusiastic about quality customer service that builds relationships. He has been working in the council's call centre.

Pearce has a focus on building greater community connectedness and resilience, having worked for City Library and Environment Network Manawatū.

Police area prevention manager Inspector Ross Grantham says the police support the city ambassador programme as part of a partnership with the council.

"The best safety tactic is capable guardians, that's people looking after one another, and that is what this programme is all about," Grantham says.