Palmerston North city ambassador programme returns for fifth summer

Cr Pat Handcock, Sally Pearce, Elliot Pepper, Leona Revell, Aareta Mohi, George Shiels, Inspector Ross Grantham, community development adviser Anu Sefton, and David Patullo. Photo / Supplied

City ambassadors have returned to the CBD to help guide residents and visitors during the Palmy summer.

Palmerston North City Council's City Ambassadors-Māngai Atawhai Programme is in its fifth year. Ambassadors provide information on city events and attractions, answer questions, give parking advice and hang out with people at the Unbox play activities.

Until the end of February, ambassadors will be in Te Marae o Hine-The Square and surrounding streets from 9am to 5.30pm daily, recognisable in their orange #PalmySafe shirts.

This year there are seven ambassadors bringing a range of personal, cultural and skill-based experience to their roles. Returning are Elliot Pepper, David Patullo and Sally Pearce, and the new ambassadors are Leona Revell, George Shiels, Janice Fai and Aareta Mohi.

An evaluation of city ambassadors carried out last year had shown the clear value and strong support for the programme, group manager community services Anton Carter says.

A report to the council said it had been successful in contributing to the city's vibrancy during summer and had also enhanced the perception of safety in the central city. Business community feedback was positive too, with 73 per cent of retailers supporting the programme.

"It embraces council's vision of a welcoming, inviting and accessible city. It's about sharing information, helping people find their way, and being culturally and environmentally vibrant," Carter says.

"Our ambassadors are like walking and talking signposts that help people reconnect with their city or discover that it does not fit the 'boring' label some people put on it."

The programme links with the work of the Palmerston North Safety Advisory Board in maintaining Palmerston North's safe city accreditation. The advisory board is a voluntary group that works with the council, the community and agencies.

Safety Advisory Board chairman Pat Handcock says the ambassadors champion Palmy to those who already call the city home and to visitors who might call it home in the future.

This year's ambassadors are Elliot Pepper, David Patullo, Sally Pearce, Leona Revell, George Shiels, Janice Fai and Aareta Mohi.

Mohi, born and bred in te ao Māori, is a second-year student at Massey University.

Pepper is a UCOL nursing student and caregiver, with creative pursuits in writing and illustrating.

Patullo has 25 years in the entertainment industry and is working with Centrepoint – he'll bring his juggling skills to teach at Unbox.

Pearce's focus has been on building greater community connectedness and resilience, having worked for City Library and Environment Network Manawatū.

Revell is the creative director of Palmy improv troupe SpontaneoUS. She has a background working with youth and in the mental health and addictions field.

Fai is community oriented and Shiels is a friendly bloke who likes gardening, building and helping out where he can.