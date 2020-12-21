Palmerston North Christmas Day plans as varied as gifts under the tree

Who will be at your Christmas table this year or maybe you will join the free lunch in The Square?

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Andy Williams crooned.

But is it? Is the festival season a cardboard cutout of Kiwi happiness and joy for everyone?

The Manawatū Guardian asked Palmerston North residents if December 25 was just another day for them, perhaps because of religious or cultural beliefs.

Here is a selection of the responses.

"It's all about family and sharing time together. May Palmy have a super Christmas doing things we love. Giving is so much better than receiving." Maree Ann

"It is a time of giving and thinking of others and counting our blessings and to remember the reason for the season." Lorraine

"Nah, I lost my older brother two days before Christmas and had to bury him two days after. Christmas is just another day for me and my siblings." Hoani

"Just another day for me. I've gone off Christmas with its over-commercialisation and familial pressures. Ugh." Edrei

"I'm a Boxing Day baby. I like to have a quiet day to relax and no need to cook as there are always leftovers." Michelle

"My oldest Amanda lives in Adelaide so she can't come home this year. My daughter Nicole has brought a lot of Christmas decorations and trees and outside signs which is nice." Denise

"If it wasn't for my little kids Christmas would just be another day." Terrie

"Christmas is very special for us, because Jesus Christ our saviour was born." Gerna

"Been chronically ill. I honestly don't have the energy to do Christmas like I used to." Bexs

"I have friends who have lost their partners and who volunteer for the Salvation Army Christmas dinner." Iola

"No religious meaning for me at all. Great day for ham sams and a beer!" Mike

"Another day another bill." Ollie

"We're only human, so needing that connection with people at this time is super important even if some of us can't admit that." Alaina

"Pretty gross how commercialised it is." Angela

"Just another day to encourage people to waste money, makes children expectant of materials they don't always need. Only good thing is family time." Vee

• A community Christmas Day lunch will be held in The Square from 12 noon till 3pm.

Guests are invited to bring something to share if they can, but if not there will be plenty of food, organiser Cheri Birch says.

"Enjoy good conversation or play some cricket."