Palmerston North Choral Society to perform music for Good Friday

The powerful drama of Jesus' last days has been a rich source of inspiration for composers. Photo / Unsplash

The Easter story has captured the imagination of generations of composers. The result is some of the most memorable pieces in the choral repertoire. On Saturday, the Palmerston North Choral Society will perform a selection of the best-loved songs composed for Good Friday.

The concert will feature highlights from works by 21st century composers alongside selections from the monumental compositions of the Baroque era. The choir will sing chorales from the St Matthew Passion composed by Bach and a movement from Handel's Messiah. They will also perform pieces by two of the most popular living composers - the hymn Lead, Kindly Light by Goodall, and movements from Stabat Mater by Jenkins.

The choir will be accompanied by Douglas Mews on the organ. Douglas is well-known to audiences in New Zealand as the most recent city organist in Wellington. He also broadcasts for Radio New Zealand Concert and tours for Chamber Music New Zealand.

The choir will be conducted by Alison Stewart, musical director of the Palmerston North Choral Society since 2003.

The hour-long programme of moving songs is a glorious tribute to the Easter season.

The Details

What: Music for Good Friday

Where: St Peter's Church, Ruahine St, Palmerston North

When Saturday, March 27, 7.30pm.

Tickets: At the door from 7pm - adults $20, students $10 (with ID), under 12s free.