The World on Stage.

The World on Stage catches the intent of Palmerston North’s sixth multicultural festival to be held on Friday, June 30 at the Regent from 6.30pm.

Organised by a team from the Manawatū Multicultural Council, this bi-annual festival will present a story that weaves together individual performances from 22 different groups bringing music and dance originally from China, Sri Lanka, Ireland, America, Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Africa, India, Brazil, Korea, the Karen, as well as a group of bellydancers from the Middle East, together.

The World on Stage, past performance.

Yuanindya Inggita, events and programme coordinator, said four cultural groups will have stands and displays in the foyer to showcase cultures from China, Afghanistan, India, and the Philippines.

“Outside the building and prior to the performance the Rosewood Morris Dancers will perform.”

Other participants will be the region’s combined pipe bands, an Indonesian group, while a girls’ group from the local Chinese School will bring Happy Time in the Palace of the Han Dynasty.

Some groups will travel up from Wellington to be there.

Phil Anstis will be storyteller for the show.

“The story is about a 12-year-old girl of mixed race who, with her father, travels to various countries and cultures that were part of her ancestors’ past to reconnect with countries and cultures of which she is also a part through them.

“Phil is the creative director, and choreographer for the World on Stage. He also wrote the script.”

The Details

What: The World on Stage

When: June 30, 6.30pm

Where: The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Entry: $15, tickets from The Regent or ticketek.



