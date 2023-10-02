United Nations military observer Captain Zarra Houpapa with a former head of Untso's Tiberias headquarters.

Working alongside personnel as part of the United Nations’ (UN) longest-running peacekeeping mission has been a rewarding challenge for two New Zealand women.

The United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (Untso) is now in its 75th year. It operates in Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Israel to help preserve peace between the Middle Eastern neighbours.

Palmerston North’s Captain Zarra Houpapa and Dunedin Major Catherine Dymock are among the latest in a long line of military observers sent to Untso by New Zealand since the early 1950s.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) deploys personnel to patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Israel’s Golan Heights, Lebanon and Syria.

Born in Wellington, 28-year-old Captain Houpapa joined the New Zealand Army at 19.

“I wanted to travel. Travelling was a big thing for me, to get out and see the world and meet new people,” she said.

Life in the army has taken her as far afield as Iraq and now the Israeli city of Tiberias, where she leads a team of UN military observers from Norway, Canada, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden and India.

Alongside two Australian Defence Force personnel, Captain Houpapa is part of the first all-female Untso leadership team in the Tiberias outstation.

She said having females in charge had been a change for some observers from different cultural backgrounds, but it had been a great experience.

United Nations military observer Captain Zarra Houpapa (centre) with her fellow members of the first all-female Untso leadership team in the Tiberias outstation, Captain Liz Daly and Captain Anita Price from the Australian Army. Photo / NZDF

“And because we happen to be from Australia and New Zealand, we’ve had that Anzac camaraderie as well.”

Summer temperatures have made for sweltering conditions as observers carry out patrols or monitor activity from posts along the area of separation between Israel and Syria.

Their job is to ensure limitations on equipment and military personnel are adhered to and report on any violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The blend of nations in Captain Houpapa’s team helped maintain neutrality and eliminate bias; to report a violation, it must be seen by two UN military observers from different nations.

Captain Houpapa said working with people from other countries brought some difficulties, but she now had friends around the world.

Major Dymock recently completed her deployment as the senior national officer leading the NZDF contingent.

The former Dunstan High School student said she enjoyed working with people from other backgrounds while based in Lebanon.

“Everyone has their own culture, language, history and work ethic. It was wonderfully challenging balancing all those aspects. This was also the most rewarding as well, as we came together for the good of the mission and the mandate, and the diversity of our team was also its strength.”

Major Catherine Dymock at commemorations in Beirut, marking 75 years of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation. Photo / NZDF

Major Dymock said it was an honour to represent New Zealand at 75th-anniversary ceremonies held at Untso headquarters in Jerusalem and Beirut. The ceremony acknowledged the service of previous military observers and commemorated fallen peacekeepers.

She said while the NZDF only deployed up to eight personnel at a time, their robust training, skills and experiences saw them add value to the peacekeeping efforts.

“Our friendly nature, flexibility and strong work ethic means we can have a positive impact on the mission and the people in the region.

“Being able to live in the community, go out on patrol and talk to locals, either unofficially in coffee shops or formally during key leader engagements, was very rewarding.”

As unarmed observers, they’re not encumbered by weapons, but Captain Houpapa said it’s still been “stinking hot” with their uniforms and body armour. Then in winter, the mountainous Golan Heights will be blanketed in snow.

She had learned a lot about the area’s history and was aware of not saying anything that might offend someone or cause tension.

“People are pretty receptive towards the UN, so I haven’t felt any danger or anything like that. But I’m also not naïve to the fact it could change.”

Captain Houpapa had found her time with Untso to be an eye-opening experience.

“It’s experiences like this where you realise how lucky we are to be Kiwis,” she said.

An unexpected delight was the cats, which made themselves at home among the observers.

Junior, one of two resident felines at a UN military observer outpost in Israel. Photo / NZDF

“There are cats everywhere in the country, and we have outpost cats, which is great because they hunt down all the creepy crawlies we don’t like. We get snakes and spiders and things up in the Golan,” said Captain Houpapa.

Her outpost is currently home to two felines, Snowy and 15-year-old Junior.

“It’s a running joke that Junior’s the longest-serving UN military observer in the mission.”