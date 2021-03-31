Palmerston North cafe All Sorts launches events for neuro diverse

All Sorts chief executive Sammy Norton wants more fun in the world. She's pictured with Industry Training Solutions programme director Scotty Giles. Photo / Judith Lacy

All Sorts chief executive Sammy Norton wants more fun in the world. She's pictured with Industry Training Solutions programme director Scotty Giles. Photo / Judith Lacy

If your brain works differently to most, going to a cafe can be challenging. Ditto, if you are the whānau of a neuro diverse person.

April is World Autism Awareness Month and to celebrate Palmerston North cafe All Sorts is today launching Friends of All Sorts. Friends will be provided with a discount card and access to special deals.

All Sorts chief executive Sammy Norton has just taken up her role and has many plans. Norton's 13-year-son has autism. She has found it hard to find activities for him to do, for example after-school activities, support groups and clubs.

There are few options for neuro diverse people as they often also have behavioural challenges, she says.

All Sorts is part of the Industry Training Solutions' family; ITS was started by Sammy's mother Poppy Clapperton nearly 20 years ago.

Norton says All Sorts is much more than a cafe open to the public. It is a training centre and meeting place. It has a barista lab and students can also learn about serving customers and food safety. The cafe can also provide work experience.

Norton says her mother was inspired to open All Sorts to create opportunities for people who come from social minorities, marginalised communities and people with disabilities - people who can find it challenging to get work.

Today, All Sorts is also launching coffee groups with a difference. Customers can order a coffee and then make it with a tutor and learn how it's made. The idea is to provide a less threatening social experience rather than people sitting in an awkward circle trying to make conversation.

Norton says due to Covid-19 many people are dealing with anxiety at the moment and social experiences perhaps once taken for granted have changed.

"All Sorts is Palmerston North's inclusive place for all sorts of people to do all sorts of things," Norton says. "Eat, learn, play and hang out with friends."

All Sorts opened last October. Norton says it would have opened earlier had it not been for the global pandemic. The Covid-19 level changes have not been helpful and she's also noticed there are not so many older people going along Main St East outside the cafe.

Following a suggestion from a former student, Norton wants to start a jigsaw puzzle club and she also has an idea for Minecraft.

"This is a perfect space to bring people together."

All Sorts is available to disability sector groups seeking affordable meeting space. Norton also wants social service providers to meet new clients at one of All Sorts' spaces as clients can find it hard to have strangers visit their home.

"A lot of people will disengage from people because they don't want people coming to their home."

There's also a sensory room/quiet space for students if they get overwhelmed.

All Sorts runs Adult Community Education (ACE) courses for people with low or no formal qualifications. The free courses are designed to improve employability and raise foundation skills.

The courses are communication and confidence, computer skills, logistics and roading basics, barista and food safety, and work-ready skills. Norton says every course has an element of "ITS fun".

"We want to have fun, there's not enough fun. It's been a tough year for New Zealanders."

All Sorts is also a marketplace for people with different abilities, and their whānau, to sell their arts and crafts. Norton hopes to hold another market day later this month.

The cafe is currently open weekdays 8.30am to 2.30pm but Norton wants to open for Saturday breakfast. This would include a sensory hour acknowledging lights, music and fans can all be stressors for neuro diverse children.