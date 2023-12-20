Tranzit Coachlines Manawatū drivers (from left) Migiel Visagie, Viviana Naranjo and Saad Hishma are happy to share their passion for driving. Photo / Lucia Zanmonti

Tranzit Coachlines Manawatū drivers (from left) Migiel Visagie, Viviana Naranjo and Saad Hishma are happy to share their passion for driving. Photo / Lucia Zanmonti

When Viviana Naranjo decided to retrain and become a bus driver two years ago, she didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Her father used to drive a bus in her home country of Colombia and her husband is also a bus and truck driver.

“I love a challenge and I thought I’d like to try bus driving,” Naranjo says.

After moving to Palmerston North from Queenstown, she saw an advert for New Zealand family-owned bus and coach company Tranzit Coachlines.

She went through Tranzit’s in-house driver training programme, overcoming initial nerves to become a confident driver.

“I was scared in the beginning, but I feel comfortable driving now - in fact I prefer driving my bus to my car.

“I enjoy driving in the sunshine, I enjoy the people who are very kind and friendly and are from so many cultures. I have become familiar with some of our regular customers and enjoy making their day... and appreciate it when they make mine.”

Although trained in a diesel bus, Naranjo is looking forward to being upskilled to drive one of Tranzit’s 42 new electric buses, which are being introduced into Palmerston North in February. Tranzit and Horizons Regional Council are partnering to deliver the country’s first 100 per cent electric bus fleet.

“I like how we are going to be changing the routine and having these buses which will also be good for the environment and really nice, quiet and smooth to travel on,” Naranjo says.

She says the best part of her job is the variety and meeting amazing people. “I love getting up early to get to see the sunrise and sometimes seeing the sunset and feel really supported by my team.”

Naranjo, along with Tranzit teammates Migiel Visagie and Saad Hishma, is appearing in a recruitment campaign to attract new drivers to the industry and into Palmerston North.

To find out more about working for Tranzit, text ELECTRIC to 8289 or visit tranzit.co.nz.