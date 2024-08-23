When Jed Pettit-Court found out he had been selected to play for the Palmerston North Marist Club he was ecstatic.
The Palmerston North Boys’ High School student, originally from Levin, said he would be playing for the central region’s boys under 17s team at the Youth National League.
He said it was his commitment to training, attendance at developing camps and focus on improving his overall game that pushed him to better himself on and off the pitch, and ultimately led him to this opportunity.
The competition would consist of three regional leagues, with eight teams qualifying for a finalist knockout tournament which will be held in Auckland later this year.
“This league will provide me with the opportunity to play in and be exposed to coaches/scouts of a higher level of football.”