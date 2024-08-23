Jed started playing football almost 13 years ago, when he was just 4 years old, and was selected to join the Manawatū Federation Talent Centre (FTC) development programme at 11 years old. This meant he played at a representative level for both Manawatū and the central region for all his teenage years.

He said playing football while still going to school, while also having other commitments, meant he had to manage his time effectively and focus on small achievable goals to ensure he still allows time for himself.

Jed Pettit-Court in action. Photo / Imray's Snaps

“There are moments when there is a lot on my plate but you just have to put your head down and work through it – it is a small price to pay in the long run.”

His current short-term goal is to achieve 30 games for Palmerston North Boys’ High School 1st XI, which would earn him a cap.

“This is something I’ve wanted for a very long time, and I am only a couple of games away from receiving it and it would provide me with a memento of my times playing for the school.”

In the long term, Jed said he would like to sign for a professional club.

He said he sees his football career progressing by continuing to play as he is and finding a club where he can continue progressing while getting the opportunity to play in front of some big names and achieve his goal of playing professionally.

Jed said one of his favourite memories of playing football was winning the Scott Shield when he was in Year 10 where his team played against Hamilton Boys’ High School, who he said are known for being strong footballers.