Palmerston North Boys' High School year 12 student Jassharr Lackey was selected for the 2022-24 Volleyball New Zealand Junior Men's training squad.

Year 12 student Jassharr Lackey took part in the trials, based in Hamilton, at the end of 2022.

“I saw that they were holding the trials so I signed up. I signed up for the experience really. I never thought I’d get in. They sent an email to my parents to say I’d been selected and I was wrapt. It came as shock but the more time I’ve had to process it, the shock has gone away and I feel pretty stoked.”

Jassharr is one of 50 selected for the squad. The training squad will be whittled down to a team for the 2023 and 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation junior championships.

“I’ll definitely be training more now that I’ve been selected for the squad. I’ll meet up with the squad once or twice a year for group training and I’ll do my own training outside of that.”

Jassharr first started playing volleyball in the social league in year 9. He then went to competitive basketball in year 10.

“I never thought when I started playing seriously in year 10 that I’d be selected for the Volleyball New Zealand Junior Men’s training squad.”

As well as training for the squad, Jassharr has plenty of other things on his plate, with the Volleyball Manawatū regionals on Friday, March 3, the Super 8s competition on March 13,14 and 15 and the Secondary Schools competition in Palmerston North on March 27.

“It’s going to be busy but volleyball is the only sport I play. It’s something I really enjoy. There’s something about winning a game of volleyball, it’s a good feeling. Since I found out I was selected for the training squad it’s felt like I’ve been winning constantly.”