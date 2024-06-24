Some of the Palmerston North Boys' High School students running the quiz night fundraiser.

Some of the Palmerston North Boys' High School students running the quiz night fundraiser.

A quiz night fundraiser will help a group of Palmerston North Boys’ High School students get to Japan.

In April 2025, 26 students studying Japanese will have the chance to apply their learning in real life, travelling to Japan to be immersed in the language and culture, language teacher Tamara McGechan said.

“The tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to travel together to Japan where they will be fully immersed in the Japanese language and culture, and will be exposed to meaningful experiences that develop their linguistic skills and cultural understanding. The tour will travel to Hiroshima, Himeji, Kyoto, Nara, Osaka and Tokyo. It will provide the young men with a first-hand experience of present-day Japan, visiting sites of great historical and cultural importance.”

She said the students would spend time at a local school during their travels.

“Whilst in Tokyo, the young men will visit a high school and experience Japanese school life, as they study alongside their Japanese counterparts. As such, our young men will benefit from the opportunity to form lasting friendships with Japanese students with a similar interest in learning about each other’s language and culture.”

While overseas tours had been offered at the school for more than 13 years, McGechan said this was the first tour to Japan in many years.

“Attendance on this tour has been offered to students who will continue their study of Japanese in the senior school in 2025. We hope to offer a similar tour again to Japanese language students in three years.”

McGechan said she and Yuka Mizutan would manage the 2025 Japanese language and culture tour, and had organised a quiz night to raise the funds needed to get to Japan.

“The Japan tour quiz night will be perfect for those who would enjoy a fun night out with friends and family, testing their general knowledge, sipping on a nice drink and enjoying tasty nibbles.”

She said there would also be raffles, spot prizes and live and silent auctions.

“They can also bid on tempting silent or exciting live auctions, putting a few dollars towards raffles and potentially winning a spot prize or two. While doing this, they will be supporting the 26 young Palmerston North Boys’ High School men to embark on a tour of Japan and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

McGechan said all proceeds from the Japan tour quiz night would support the students to attend the tour.

“The young men, their whānau and teachers will greatly appreciate the generous support of the community.”

The Details:

What: Palmerston North Boys’ High School quiz night fundraiser

When: Friday, August 16

Where: Palmerston North Boys’ High School hall

Time: Doors open at 6pm. Quiz begins at 6.45pm

Price: $150 for teams of six people

Register via the Palmerston North Boys’ High School website.