Palmerston North-based Kelly's Footwear celebrates 88-years in business

Kelly's Footwear owner Paddy Kelly cuts a cake celebrating 88 years since his father, Tom, started the business. Paddy has just turned 80. Photo / Supplied

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Paddy Kelly has got through a fair wedge of shoe leather in his 80 years.

He took over Kelly's Footwear from his father, Tom, in 1967, and is still working in the business seven days a week.

The business was started by Tom in 1933, in Feilding. Kelly's Footwear also has shops in Palmerston North, Ōtaki and Paraparaumu, and employs about 35 staff.

Paddy's daughter, Lou Kelly, works in the business and says the reason for its longevity is because they work hard and have good staff.

Paddy's wife, Angela, used to work in the business too, but is now retired.

Paddy remains in good health, does regular spin classes at Kelly's Fitness Centre, which he also owns, and regular stretching. He used to play golf.

Before Covid-19, Paddy would regularly visit Fiji, taking six boxes of shoes each trip to donate to residents.

Kelly's Footwear is also a collection depot for Share A Pair NZ, which recycles preloved school shoes and sneakers.