Tim Myers joined Norwood in July 2011 after working for Fletcher Wood Solutions.

C B Norwood Distributors chief executive Tim Myers has resigned.

He asked to be released from his obligation to work through his notice, which the board agreed to.

Myers’ last working day was Monday.

In a statement, board chairman Men Form-Zuellig thanked Myers for his dedication to Norwood throughout his 12-year tenure.

“Under Tim’s leadership, Norwood has experienced significant growth, largely driven by the expansion of its geographic coverage.

“Norwood is now positioned as the number-one agricultural equipment retailer in New Zealand.”

Norwood’s national support office is in Palmerston North.

Network operations executive leader Tim Fanning has assumed day-to-day responsibility for Norwood until a new leader is identified.

“Given Tim’s deep understanding of the industry, he is well-positioned to lead Norwood during this transitional phase,” Form-Zuellig said.

Myers lives in Palmerston North and is the chairman of Manawatū Rugby.