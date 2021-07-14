Palmerston North author Kaye Arnott publishes fourth children's book

Palmerston North author Kaye Arnott with her new children's book about basketball. Photo / Judith Lacy

Milverton Park's popular basketball hoop features in Palmerston North author Kaye Arnott's new book.

The Fall of the Ball tells the story of Finn and his dog, Charlie. Finn has been given a basketball by his grandparents and he decides to have a go, with help from Charlie. The trouble is Finn is short.

Written in rhyme, the book is for babies to 8-year-olds.

The inspiration for a story about basketball came from a colleague of Arnott's who commented there were no children's books about the sport.

Arnott has never played basketball but used to take her children to games and remembers getting immersed in it.

Arnott started writing children's books when she found out she was going to be a grandmother. She has always written funny ditties and rhyme but never thought she would end up with four books.

She has four grandchildren now, ranging in age from 4 to 6. Two live in Palmerston North and two are in Perth.

Leanne Reynolds was studying in her final year of a Bachelor of Applied Visual Imaging at UCOL when she did the illustrations.

Arnott says self publishing has been a learning journey but Finn and Charlie's story is being sold by more than 100 outlets around New Zealand.

She loves reading her stories to children.

"The children are just a joy to share your story with. When you are talking to kids they come up with the most incredible questions."

She will read The Fall of the Ball at the launch of the book next Tuesday. At least one Manawatū Jets player will be there, she says.

Arnott has had a varied career including dietician, lecturer, kitchen designer and manager.

She moved to Palmerston North in 1986 and says it's a great place - not too big, easy to meet people and get around. It's also a great place for educating your children and has a nice vibe to it.

The Fall of the Ball is available from Bruce McKenzie Booksellers and Paper Plus, among other outlets.

The Details

What: Launch of The Fall of the Ball

When: Tuesday, July 20, 10am

Where: Children's Area, Central Library

Tickets: Free, just turn up