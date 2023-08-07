The interior of Palmerston North Asian-fusion restaurant Misoi. Photo / Avodah Commercial

Architectural designer Sarah Cheetham has won two awards for her work on Palmerston North Asian-fusion restaurant Misoi.

Cheetham works at Palmerston North design studio Emma Brown Design.

She received a regional commendation for commercial interiors and fitouts and a regional award for Resene colour in design at the Architectural Designers New Zealand Resene Architectural Design Regional Awards.

Cheetham’s clients wanted a friendly, energetic and dynamic restaurant fitout. She was tasked with designing the branding, interior design and architectural design for consent of a commercial kitchen.

Achieved on a small budget, she creatively used colour and budget-friendly materials to achieve the noodle aesthetic interiors.

The judges said the result was vibrant, youthful and exuberant.

“This scheme captures the entrepreneurial client’s brief and the vibe of a busy roadside food stand. The noodle emblem playfully morphs over surfaces through dynamic graphic design incorporation. Colour, paint and clear forms are used exceptionally in this enlivened interior fitout.”

The judges were New Zealand Institute of Building chief executive Pamela Bell, architects Pete Bossley and Guy Marriage, and Rebecca Long from Resene.

The awards are held annually by Architectural Designers New Zealand, a professional membership organisation for architectural designers and architects.

Regional award winners are finalists in the national awards. The winners will be announced on October 27 in Wellington.



