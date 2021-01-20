Palmerston North city ambassador Sasi Chinta.

In some circles the colour orange has a bad rap but in the heart of Palmerston North orange T-shirts are attracting people like the city's butterfly lakelet draws ducks.

The Guardian spent a super-sunny afternoon with some of the city ambassador team last week.

David Patullo, who readers might recognise from Ladies Night at Centrepoint Theatre last year, says the city ambassadors are aiding domestic tourism.

He has noticed visitors from both the North and South Islands coming to Palmerston North to reunite with family they might not have seen for at least a year.

Then there are the Kiwis having a tiki tour of the North Island and stopping in Palmerston North for a day.

David says there is something about the orange shirts and the staff badges that encourage people to approach them and say where they are from.

What he didn't anticipate as much is the interaction he is having with locals, with teenagers and young adults especially coming back time and time again.

A range of activities are dotted around the ambassadors' quadrant of The Square by the fountain.

David says swing ball brings out people's competitive spirit with players who at first don't appear to be victory focused really getting into the game.

"Suddenly they are John McEnroe."

David says shopkeepers are supportive of the city ambassador māngai atawhai programme.

"You've got the best job in the world, they all say."

Palmerston North City Council is funding half of māngai atawhai this summer and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment the other 50 per cent.

Ambassadors will also be at events such as Explore Esplanade Day and movie nights.

Safe communities co-ordinator Anu Sefton says the city ambassador programme connects with the council's goal for a safe, vibrant, connected city.

"This has been the most successful year for two reasons," Anu says.

Firstly, the versatile ambassadors with diverse backgrounds and different attributes.

Police area prevention manager Inspector Ross Grantham, left, and Safety Advisory Board chairman Cr Pat Handcock, right, with the city ambassadors, from left, Sally Pearce, Aidan Voice, Sasi Chinta, Elliot Pepper, Gordon Jiang and David Patullo. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

"We've just got the best people. I could have employed anyone who applied for the job, they were just that good."

Secondly, this summer the programme runs from 9am to 6pm every day of the week.

Having the colourful shipping container known as the unbox has also helped, giving the ambassadors somewhere to base themselves, Anu says.

City ambassador Aidan Voice says one of his most enjoyable tasks is promoting city attractions especially the Passport to Palmy exploration activity for children.

"You say 'do you want to do a treasure hunt' and you see their eyes light up," he says.

"It's not difficult, but it's fun and engaging and kids love it."

The māngai atawhai programme runs until February 28.