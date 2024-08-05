You don’t just drop your kids off and say hooray to them at the school gates, it’s a journey the whole whānau takes: you travel together with other whānau, all of you in a fleet waka travelling as a community.

For me and many other kura kaupapa parents, the choice to send our tamariki to kura kaupapa Māori was deliberate and meaningful, rooted in our desire to ground them in our cultural heritage, language, and values.

An education where the primary language of instruction is Māori helps them grow up with a strong sense of who they are, equipping them with the tools and confidence to navigate the world as Māori.

It’s about being tupuna-inspired, Tiriti-led, mana motuhake-driven and mokopuna-focused. Kura kaupapa Māori has fostered in my whānau deep connections to community and culture which is why, when the trailblazers of the movement have something to say, I listen.

Chief among that is looking at the Wai 1718 report. The report highlighted the Crown’s failure to sufficiently involve kura kaupapa Māori during the education review and reform process, which violated te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This lack of engagement not only disregarded the importance of kura kaupapa Māori but also neglected the vital role which kura play in fostering and preserving Māori culture and identity.

The tribunal’s report underscores the significant breaches by the Crown, including the failure to undertake sufficient consultation with kura kaupapa Māori and Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa (Te Rūnanga Nui), the national representative organisation for kura kaupapa Māori whānau.

These breaches significantly limited their ability to shape policies crucial to their educational approach.

The recommendations included an apology from the Crown and the establishment of a stand-alone Kaupapa Māori education authority. This authority would ensure kura kaupapa Māori have the autonomy and influence needed to shape their educational future.

Furthermore, the recommendation to co-design specific policies for kura kaupapa Māori and reset the relationship between the Ministry of Education and Te Rūnanga Nui is crucial for ensuring Māori educational needs and perspectives are central to decision-making processes.

We uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi by ensuring that kura kaupapa Māori have the autonomy and influence they deserve. Supporting our kura kaupapa represents a crucial step towards a more equitable and culturally responsive education system for our tamariki.

Advocating for a future where all Māori tamariki have access to an education about their identity and heritage means ensuring voices of kura kaupapa Māori are heard and respected at all levels of policy development.

The Crown’s recognition of these needs and its commitment to partnership and active protection are crucial for creating an equitable and just education system.

By embracing these recommendations, we take a significant step towards honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and supporting the cultural and educational aspirations of Māori communities.

It’s time to feed our tamariki with more than just a miro. They deserve the nourishment of mātauranga as our tūpuna intended, so they too can have the world. Toitū Te Tiriti.