OPINION

August was a busy month in the mighty Rangitīkei and in Wellington.

During a mid-month recess, I had the pleasure of hosting minister Paul Goldsmith. His visit provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase the vibrant mix of arts, heritage, and agricultural innovation of which our region is so proud.

We began our day at Te Manawa Museum of Art, Science and Heritage in Palmerston North. As Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Paul was warmly welcomed by chief executive Susanna Shadbolt and her team.

They guided us through the museum, art gallery, and the charming Totaranui House. We were even given a special behind-the-scenes look at the archives and art storage — a testament to the team’s commitment to preserving our community’s treasures and stories.

Next, in Paul’s capacity as Minister for State Owned Enterprises, we visited Cheltenham Downs Farm, a 1427-hectare finishing farm, which is part of Pāmu (Landcorp Farming).

With a brilliant blue sky overhead, Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie and Cheltenham Downs farm manager David Woolston led us on a tour of the property.

Their focus on sustainability and productivity was evident as we took in their sheep and dairy beef operations. As a fellow sheep and beef farmer, I appreciated the opportunity to share stories and insights.

After the tour, we returned to Feilding for a lunch meeting with the Rangitikei Business Club.

Last week I caught up with Tangi Utikere, MP for Palmerston North and Mayor Grant Smith. It’s always valuable to discuss regional matters that impact our communities.

I also had the pleasure of meeting Helen King and her team from the Palmerston North Repair Café, where I learned about the incredible work being done to foster sustainability and community spirit.

Repair Cafés are free pop-up events where people bring in their broken or damaged items, and skilled volunteers do their best to repair them.

This growing movement now includes about 40 Repair Cafés nationally.

The Palmerston North Repair Café has been running since September 2022 and operates with support from Environment Network Manawatū, PNCC, Menzshed, and SuperGrans Manawatū.

Volunteers mend a variety of items, including clothing, toys, household goods, bikes, books, wooden items, jewellery, and computers, all of which are saved from landfill.

Helen mentioned they are always looking for volunteers with specialised skills, so if you’re handy with repairs, I encourage you to get involved.

The Palmerston North Repair Café is held on the last Saturday of each month, from 9 am to 12 pm at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre. I’m always grateful for the opportunity to showcase our region and discuss the issues that matter to us.

To stay updated on ministerial visits and what’s happening in Rangitīkei and Wellington, follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/SuzeRedmayneMP.