Opinion: Palmerston North City Council seeks improved voter turnout

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith chairs the city's Housing Group, representing a spectrum of sector stakeholders. Photo / Supplied

Opinion

This issue of the Guardian sees the first of a new weekly column profiling each of the city's 15 councillors while explaining what they do to help provide for and progress the city.

They will talk about their committee and portfolio work and share some of their interests and background.

These weekly profiles are a way of enhancing familiarity with councillors, the role of elected members within council, and what it takes to sustain a growing city of this size.

We are responsible for apportioning the city's rates into services, amenities, infrastructure and planning, and the decisions we make directly impact the daily lives of city residents more than central government.

It is concerning that during the recent byelection just over 27 per cent of about 61,000 eligible voters made the effort to have their say.

Next year is local body election year, and we'd like to improve our voter turnout, which dropped to about 37 per cent in 2019.

So, what better time than Palmy's 150th jubilee year to hopefully heighten interest in council representation and activities.

As mayor it is my privilege to serve as city spokesperson, lead and promote it at local, regional, national and, sometimes, international level.

I set the city's strategic direction and oversee the sustainable economic, environmental, cultural, social cohesion and vibrancy, infrastructural and developmental wellbeing of the city.

These wellbeings provide foundations for city prosperity and quality of life, making Palmy a place where newcomers and visitors feel welcome in pleasant, well-facilitated surroundings.

Along with satisfying these demands, housing is one of our pressing issues. I chair the city's Housing Group, representing a spectrum of sector stakeholders from social, community and iwi providers through to market builders, contractors and developers.

In response to the city's housing shortage, the group is hosting the city's inaugural Housing Summit on Tuesday, March 30.

To be opened by the Minister of Housing Dr Megan Woods, the summit will feature a selection of speakers and panellists discussing our city's specific issues, challenges and opportunities.

Along with establishing practical housing solutions and outcomes, there are several events to look forward to next month as we continue our year-long calendar of sesquicentennial events.

The Central Energy Trust Arena reopens on Saturday, April 10; the rescheduled Explore Esplanade Day takes place on Sunday, April 18, and on Sunday, April 25, there's the return of public Anzac Day commemorations with a military Charter Parade through the city.

• Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.