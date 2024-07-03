Advertisement
Operatunity bringing music of Mario Lanza to Palmerston North

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Operatunity's three tenors - Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Benjamin Makisi and Derek Hill.

Opera and classical music fans will recognise the music and songs featured in Operatunity’s latest concert, which is touring New Zealand until August 5.

The 3 Tenors Tribute to Mario Lanza will feature the songs that Lanza became famous for, including Be My Love, Granada, and The Last Rose of Summer, as well as songs from The Student Prince and favourite Neapolitan and opera shows, telling the story of the singer who was born in Philadelphia to Italian parents.

Lanza is widely cited as being the inspiration for many singers, including Italian Luciano Pavarotti and Spaniards Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras — who hit headlines across the world in 1990 when they performed at the close of the Fifa World Cup in Rome as the Three Tenors.

Operatunity’s own 3 tenors — Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Benjamin Makisi and Derek Hill — will perform Lanza’s famous songs and, together with the great talents of singers Amanda Atlas, Karl Perigo, and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones, tell his life story during the concert.

The Details

What: Operatunity presents 3 Tenors Tribute to Mario Lanza

When: Wednesday, July 17. Doors open 10am, concert starts at 11am

Where: Life Church, 590 Featherston St, Palmerston North

More info: Tickets via operatunity.co.nz. Ticket includes morning tea.




