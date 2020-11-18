Onstage: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

David Mock is Joseph, with his brothers in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Photo / Hannah Mills

Jenna Baxter is the Narrator and David Mock plays Joseph in Act Three Productions'

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat which opens November 19.

Performances are to December 5, Onstage at the Wallace Development Company Theatre, Centennial Drive, Hokowhitu.

The story of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a tale that follows the journey of a dreamer.

Joseph is the son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers.

He is given a coat of many colours by his father, which is symbolic of his favour and an object of his brothers' jealousy.

The brothers decide to sell Joseph into slavery after initially plotting to have him killed.

Convincing their father that his favourite son has died, they reveal his tattered coat and believe that they are rid of him once and for all.

From his homeland of Canaan, Joseph is taken to Egypt where he becomes the slave of Egyptian millionaire Potiphar, and earns his trust.

Managing his household, he soon has to ward off the affections of Potiphar's wife.

Enraged and unwilling to assess the situation, Potiphar has Joseph thrown into jail where he interprets the dreams of his cellmates.

The prisoners are awed by his hidden talents of interpretation and encourage Joseph to pursue dreams of his own.

Joseph's fortunes take a turn for the better as the Pharaoh hears rumours of his talent.

Having strange recurring dreams about cows and ears of corn, the Pharaoh asks Joseph what his mysterious dreams could mean.

Joseph determines that they are omens of a famine that will sweep the land in seven years.

This foresight allows actions to be made to prevent devastation and grants Joseph a position as the second most powerful man in Egypt.

Back in Canaan, Joseph's brothers are afflicted by starvation and regret their treatment of Joseph.

Hearing of the prosperity of Egypt, they unknowingly ask for Joseph's help.

He devises a test to see if his brothers have changed their ways, and finally reveals himself by donning his technicolour dreamcoat once again.

The cast are locals, from the society through brought you Les Miserable in August 2019, Mamma Mia, November/December 2019, and Sister Act, August/September 2020.

Tickets from Act Three Productions, www.actthree.co.nz or 06 355 0499