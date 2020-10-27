One new face among Central Hinds' contracted players for 2020/21 summer

Palmerston North teen Ashtuti Kumar has her first cricket contract while still at school.

Last summer's Central Hinds Emerging Player of the Year, Ashtuti Kumar, continues her rapid rise as the new name on the list of contracted Hinds for 2020/21, announced by Central Districts Cricket.

Central Hinds Coach Jamie Watkins said it was satisfying from a Central Districts perspective to be able to have such continuity.

"Having an almost identical contracted list to last season, with the only change being Ashtuti who replaces Kate Baxter, who retired earlier this year.

"Ashtuti is in Year 12 at Palmerston North Girls' High, and is a very exciting prospect.

"She has been identified nationally by having been included in NZC Development squad sessions over this winter, and will be pushing for more game time this season after having made her debut in both formats for the Hinds last season."

NZC introduced women's Domestic contracts for the first time last year under its ground-breaking Women's Master Agreement.

Nine Central Hinds players have been provided with financial support at CDCA level to compensate them for time spent preparing and playing the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash (T20) competitions.

"Along with our four NZC-contracted players, a total of 13 Central Hinds now sit in the contracted environment, and it makes for a strong and consistent group who will challenge each other to keep growing the Hinds' performances in both formats," said Watkins.

Stars Hannah Rowe, Natalie Dodd and Rosemary Mair are all on White Ferns contracts, while big hitter and 2019/20 Player of the Year Jess Watkin is also contracted by NZC on a Development contract.

Manawatū-raised Kumar could well be the sport's first contracted player to have been born in Fiji.

She turned heads on her Dream11 Super Smash debut last season with two classy running catches — belying any nerves after having dashed up from Palmerston North to New Plymouth that morning to join the squad for the first time as an injury replacement.

The Central Hinds begin their 2020/21 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaign on the weekend of November 21-22, when they will host rivals the Auckland Hearts in back-to-back Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-dayers at Pukekura Park.

The team will also feature in doubleheaders with the Central Stags at every Super Smash game this summer, including home games at McLean Park in Napier from December 27 and Pukekura Park in New Plymouth from December 30.

Admission to all Central Hinds Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches is free to the public.