NZTA gives old Manawatū River trestle the chop after all

The new Whirokino Trestle with the old bridge in the background. Demolition of the remaining bit of the old bridge is due to begin this week.

The old Manawatū River bridge will soon be completely gone. While the section over the river has remained standing until now, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has decided to remove what remains of the old bridge despite cyclists arguing for it to be retained.

Removal does not mean that a walking and cycling bridge is beyond the realm of possibilities in the future, an agency spokesperson said.

In a press release, the agency says specialists will carefully remove each span and pier of the old bridge from the river with the help of a 280-tonne crane. From November to March, the project team will safely contain materials being removed, protect the environment, manage a river channel, and cut concrete piers under water.

The press release quotes principal project manager Glen Prince as saying: "Waka Kotahi took the time to consider keeping the old bridge for use by walkers and cyclists, but has decided to prioritise the removal of the old bridge and piers from the river for the long-term benefit of the environment and people who use the river".

"We consulted with the council, iwi partners, and stakeholders, including the local boating and cycling groups, and took a number of factors into consideration, such as the environment, safety, and costs, and decided that the best option is to proceed with our original plan to demolish the old bridge.

"This decision does not preclude Waka Kotahi from building another walking and cycling facility over the river in the future," he said.

The work is starting this week and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

State Highway 1 traffic is not expected to be affected by the work, but motorists are advised to take extra care while the work is under way.