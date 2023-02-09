Action from a previous NZ Rural Games. Photo / NZME

The countdown is on to the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games, back after a year off due to Covid-19.

The Palmerston North event returns March 10-12 with new features, including the inaugural Golden Loader Championship, a world-record attempt at women’s truck pulling, chainsaw sculpting, and a mullet competition.

Friday, March 10 activities include the women’s and rookies Timbersports, Agri Futures careers expo and Clash of the Colleges – where hundreds of teens battle it out for bragging rights.

The Country's Rowena Duncum in action at the Rural Games. Photo / Supplied

Saturday and Sunday have Highland Heavies, sheep dog trials, men’s Timbersports Championships, fencing, tree climbing, shearing, gumboot and cowpat throwing, egg throw and catch, the Golden Loader NZ forestry championship and the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships.

The Golden Loader Forestry Championship will involve two competitors racing against each other and the clock to load and unload a truck and trailer unit in The Square.

Rural Games founder Steve Hollander said it had been a long-time dream to host a forestry championship that celebrated the industry’s role in building our nation.

“Forestry is a huge part of rural Aotearoa. It’s only fitting that we celebrate its role by creating a championship highlighting the skills required to drive forestry machinery.”

The championship will be run on Sunday, March 12 from 9 am to 1.30pm, and highlights of the championship will be included in the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games 1-hour special on TV3. Entries are limited to 24, and only those currently working in the sector and who have their loader ticket can take part.

Organiser Tony Groome said only those who lived near forestry blocks or worked in the sector get to see this type of action, “so it’s great to showcase it in the heart of Palmerston North and to the rest of the country”.

The Golden Loader Forestry Championship is funded by the Forestry Growers Levy Trust and organised by the Southern North Island Wood Council.

The Stihl Timbersports New Zealand Ladies Championship is on Friday, March 10 along with the New Zealand Rookie Championship, at Te Marae o Hine. The Men’s Championship is on Saturday, March 11.

The McFall Fuel North Island Secondary School Shearing Championship at 9am on Saturday, March 11, will feature Feilding High School, Rathkeale College, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Napier Boys’ High School and New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

Each school will put their four top shearers and a woolhandler to the ultimate test. All students will be judged on how well they shear one sheep. The points will be tallied and the team with the highest score wins.

Rural Games entry is free. For a full schedule and more information see ruralgames.co.nz.