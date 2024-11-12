“It was an honour and it’s a nice way to remember him and thank him for his service,” Cook said.

“I’m its custodian.”

Cook, who recently returned from performing in Switzerland and Singapore as a reserve in the NZ Army Band, joined a large gathering as veterans and serving personnel marched on the cenotaph - the same site the ceremony had been held for more than a century.

The ceremony is held the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, and this year marked 106 years since guns fell silent on the Western Front as the armistice between the Allies and Germany marked the end of World War I.

LTCOL (Rtd) Joe Hollander RNZE, who was Master of Ceremonies and chairman of the organising committee, spoke on the significance of remembrance.

Students from St James School attended the Remembrance Day ceremony.

“We honour this 106th anniversary of Armistice Day and day of remembrance to recognise the sacrifice made on our behalf across all conflicts and wars in the past. It is also important to involve the youth of today, so that they can carry on the acknowledgement of service and sacrifice into the future,” he said.

Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe and Mayor Grant Smith both performed formal welcome addresses, while Col. Ben Bagley and student representative Liorah Jainarain also spoke before a prayer from chaplain Elijah Peters wreaths were laid at the feet of the cenotaph.

Rangitāne kaumatua Wiremu Te Awe Awe and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

Mayor Smith said Remembrance Day is about honouring the courage of those who came before us while empowering the next generation to carry the torch.

“We are humbled to have such distinguished guests join us this year and look forward to seeing the community come together in remembrance.”

Col. (Rtd) Professor Mesut Uyar, PhD, PD, Professor of History from the University of New South Wales, delivered the Ataturk Address.

Corporal Robin Edgecumbe recites The Ode in te reo.

Those in attendance then stood while the The Ode was read, in te reo by Corporal Robin Edgecumbe, in English by Wing Commander Peter Hurly, followed by The Lament performed by Jim Farley of Pipes and Drums Palmerston North.

Freyberg High School singing group Bella and the Fellas sang the national anthem.

Bella and the Fellas sing the national anthem.

All speakers were accompanied by Sarah Billing who translated their words into sign language.

Representatives from New Zealand Defence Force, including personnel from Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea, also contributed to the day’s events, presenting on Poppy Places and helping those in attendance reflect on New Zealand’s military history and the contributions of today’s veterans.

After the main service guests gathered at the Conference and Function Centre for a morning tea and a presentation starting at 11.55am where two new poppy sites were announced as part of the Poppy Places of Remembrance project led by the New Zealand Poppy Places Trust and the Royal NZ Returned and Services Association.

Palmerston North cadet Alyssah Kauri stands to attention during Remembrence Day ceremony in Palmerston North.

The project has marked 67 significant sites in Palmerston North to honour our veterans, and the list continues to grow as new sites are added.



