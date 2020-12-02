NRP - a Palmy rock band who won't be giving up their day jobs

NRP rock band who will be playing Onstage Manawatū, December 14.

Brian O'Flaherty

Rock bands take their names from myriad sources: AC/DC from a label on a sewing machine; UB40 is the UK's Unemployment Benefit Form 40.

How did Palmerston's North's classic-rock exponent NRP, which has a return engagement with OnStage Manawatū on December 14, choose its title?

It wasn't because the band expects to draw the thousands that come out for AC/DC.

On the contrary, these guys won't be giving up their day jobs.

Five of those six jobs are with Horizons Regional Council.

The sixth was an HRC staffer but is now in business for himself.

The council, like many corporates, operates with team structures and the boys in the band are in the Natural Resources and Partnership team (NRP).



They were not, however, going to employ anything so mundane without a twist.

That twist disclosed a self-deprecating streak and, they might say, a hint of realism.

In the world of classic rock, NRP to this group means No Real Potential.

Formed in mid-2018, the group comprises guitarists Jim Keeley and Daniel Regtien, Andrew Steffert (bass guitar), drummer Jack Keast, and vocalists Malcolm Todd and Aaron Madden.

Their devotion to their music has survived some challenges, not the least of which is getting together outside work.

They're spread around the region from Waituna West to Feilding to Mangatainoka.

Their first gig was a Horizons Christmas party.

Aaron Madden looks back.

"It was nerve-wracking playing for 200 SOBER (his emphasis) workmates after one and a half practices.

"Two of the guys couldn't make it to one of those."

NRP's second year saw the repertoire expand by eight songs and another staff Christmas party.

The finale (that self-deprecation is showing) was the AC/DC anthem It's a Long Way to the Top (if you wanna rock 'n' roll).

"That, complete with two bagpipers," Madden adds, with a sense of accomplishment.

AC/DC fans will recall the famous Melbourne street parade in which the pipes were added.

NRP is always looking for gigs and this year it played for one of its own – Aaron's 50th.

But the nature of their genre is an issue; rock means volume – lots of it.

"We only had one visit from Noise Control – at 4.45pm.

"We didn't know they'd changed the bylaw.

"In Feilding you can complain at any time of day."

But the beat goes on, at OnStage Manawatū, 7.30 December 14.

It's the club's last production for 2020, but NRP isn't responsible for that – performances start again in late summer.