Norwood marks 75 years

The famous Massey Ferguson Triple Triangle on the Norwood buildings at Tremaine Avenue, Palmerston North, in 1957.

Norwood marks its 75-year anniversary in 2023 with celebrations for staff and customers.

“A 75-year anniversary is an incredible achievement for any business and the support of our staff and customers has helped us reach this milestone,” said Tim Myers, Norwood Chief Executive Officer.

Norwood has come a long way from the first shipment of Ferguson TEA20 tractors and implements that were assembled in the Palmerston North A&P Showgrounds in 1948 and the retail network it established shortly afterwards.

“This is certainly a time for reflection. It is also a time for looking ahead to opportunities that Sir Charles and Sir Walter Norwood could never have imagined 75 years ago,” said Myers.

The way New Zealand farmers produce food is becoming more reliant on increasingly advanced tools. Norwood remains at the forefront of bringing those advancements to customers so that New Zealand farmers are some of the most competitive in the world.

“Norwood’s commitment to New Zealand farmers and growers is one thing that has remained the same in a constantly changing industry,” said Myers. “Our focus on doing everything we can to keep farmers moving has stood the test of time and will see us here for years to come.”





The history

1948: Sir Charles Norwood and his son Sir Walter Norwood founded CB Norwood Ltd and the first Ferguson TEA20 tractors and implements arrive in New Zealand.

1955-58: Sir Edmond Hillary takes five TEA20s on the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic expedition.

1958: Norwood becomes the sole NZ distributor for Massey Ferguson.

1960: Norwood expands into industrial and construction machinery.

1970: Norwood’s network expands to ten retail dealerships, two assembly plants, and 44 independently owned dealerships (including the locations in the Cook Islands).

1977: Norwood establishes a purpose-built parts warehouse.

1978: Dalgety Ltd purchases Norwood.

1980: Norwood moves head office from Lower Hutt to Palmerston North.

1983: Norwood secures Kubota franchise.

1985: Norwood secures Sperry New Holland franchise.

1987: Zuellig Group purchases Norwood.

1993: Norwood relinquishes Massey Ferguson, adds FiatAgri to its brand portfolio.

1996-1998: Norwood forms the Agricultural Equipment Division. Brand stable includes Vaderstad, Sulky, and Breviglieri.

2000: Norwood begins distributing Ferrari.

The Norwood National Support office moves to Tremaine Avenue, Palmerston North, in 1980.

2007: Norwood secures Kuhn Machinery franchise.

2009: Norwood wins the Manawatū Supreme Business Award and secures NZ distribution for Kubota Construction

2013: Norwood establishes the Precision Ag Division to focus on technological advances.

2018-2019: Norwood rebrands, bringing together the previously separate wholesale and retail parts of the business.

2019: Norwood is one of the first companies to sign the Biosecurity Pledge, helping to play a bigger role in protecting agriculture in New Zealand.

2023: Norwood relinquishes New Holland and HORSCH brands and expands the KUHN network.

2023+: Norwood continues to focus on the core purpose of keeping farmers moving by bringing the latest technology and innovation to New Zealand farmers.



