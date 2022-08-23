Voting papers will be sent out on September 16. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North City Council mayoral candidates and nominators:

Ross Barber

Will Luet Noo Jiva Mood

Craig Davis

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot

Zakkaari Rokkanno

Atif Rahim

Glenn Mitchell

Carolyn Adler

Noel Rogan

Grant Smith

Tony Smith

Amanda Linsley

Te Hirawanui general ward candidates and nominators:

Mark Arnott

Brian Hope

Arthur May

Brent Barrett

Julie Dalziel

Renee Dingwall

Rachel Bowen

David Hayman

Ralph Sims

Mel Butler

Quintin Butler

Samantha Butler

Zulfiqar Butt

Tangi Utikere

Katherine Chisholm

James Candish

Peter Lincon

Anne Cryer

Manjit Chawla

Paul Patel

Upmeet Sodhi

Mike Clement

Tracey Silich

Russell Nixon

Vaughan Dennison

Arthur Dennison

William Dennison

Meenal Dutt

Atif Rahim

Farhat Sajjad

Lew Findlay

Andrew Harkett

Avril Mayne

Jacinta Fraser

Paul Roache

David Klue

Les Fugle

Christine Davidson

Brian Green

Patrick Handcock

Paul Rieger

Brett Calkin

Leonie Hapeta

Alison McLean

Warren Hambling

Dion Jensen

Natasha Chambers

Stewart Chambers

Lorna Johnson

Tangi Utikere

Shane Field

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot

Zakkaari Rokkanno

Atif Rahim

Tania Lamb

Paul Robertson

Zakkaari Rokkanno

Chiu Yeung Lee

Yuet Foong Ng

Chenjing Xuan Yuan

Billy Meehan

Bianca Middleton

Allan Middleton

Orphee Mickalad

Karen Naylor

Grant Smith

Karen Naylor

Shalome Bassett

James Cameron

Bruno Petrenas

Anela Collins

Basil Gimblett

Atif Rahim

Annette Nixon

Gordon Yan

Zakk Rokkanno

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot

Navneet Kumar

Rhia Taonui

Grant Smith

Jenny Sowman

Samuel Walmsley

Astarte

Jason Stewart

Murray Wellington

Colin Gowan

Edward Pickford

Nathan Wilson

Maruna Engu

Daniel Cradock

William Wood

Grant Smith

Susan Baty

Anton Wollams

Patrick Kirkwood

Robyn Wilson

Kaydee Zabelin

Aleisha Rutherford

Dean Mckerras

Te Pūoa Māori ward candidates and nominators:

Roly Fitzgerald

Danielle Harris

Christopher Whaiapu

Debi Marshall-Lobb

Danielle Harris

Christopher Whaiapu

The electoral officer has declared Fitzgerald and Marshall-Lobb will be elected as councillors. Since only two nominations were received for the two seats in Te Pūao Māori ward, no election is necessary.

This is the first time Palmerston North will have Māori ward councillors, after the council resolved to establish a Māori ward with two seats in 2021. Te Pūao Māori ward councillors will have a particular responsibility to represent people of Māori descent on the Māori electoral roll and to bring forward Māori views and aspirations. But just like Te Hirawanui general ward councillors, they will also represent the entire city.

Fitzgerald and Marshall-Lobb will take office at the same time as the other successful candidates and they will be sworn in together at the end of October.

With no election necessary for Te Pūao Māori ward, Palmerston North residents on the Māori electoral roll will receive voting papers for mayor of Palmerston North City Council and the Tonga Māori constituency for Horizons Regional Council.

Voting papers for Te Hirawanui general ward (33 candidates for 13 seats) and for mayor (4 candidates for one seat) will be sent out on September 16, with voting closing at 12pm on October 8.

Candidate Meetings

Friday, Manawatū Multicultural Council, 7pm, THINK Hauora

Saturday, Palmerston North Youth Council, 3pm, Youth Space

Monday, Environment Network Manawatū, 5.30pm, Hancock Community House

September 5, Manawatū People's Radio, mayoral candidates, 6pm, Globe Theatre

September 6, Manawatū People's Radio, Te Hirawanui general ward candidates, 6pm, Globe Theatre

September 12, Palmerston North Community Services Council, 6pm, Te Manawa

September 13, Palmy BID (for CBD businesses and commercial ratepayers), 5.30pm Globe Theatre

September 15, Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust and Niuvaka Trust, 6pm, Pasifika Community Centre

Readers are invited to submit questions for the mayoral candidates' debate on September 5. Email your question to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz by August 31.