Palmerston North City Council mayoral candidates and nominators:
Ross Barber
Will Luet Noo Jiva Mood
Craig Davis
Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot
Zakkaari Rokkanno
Atif Rahim
Glenn Mitchell
Carolyn Adler
Noel Rogan
Grant Smith
Tony Smith
Amanda Linsley
Te Hirawanui general ward candidates and nominators:
Mark Arnott
Brian Hope
Arthur May
Brent Barrett
Julie Dalziel
Renee Dingwall
Rachel Bowen
David Hayman
Ralph Sims
Mel Butler
Quintin Butler
Samantha Butler
Zulfiqar Butt
Tangi Utikere
Katherine Chisholm
James Candish
Peter Lincon
Anne Cryer
Manjit Chawla
Paul Patel
Upmeet Sodhi
Mike Clement
Tracey Silich
Russell Nixon
Vaughan Dennison
Arthur Dennison
William Dennison
Meenal Dutt
Atif Rahim
Farhat Sajjad
Lew Findlay
Andrew Harkett
Avril Mayne
Jacinta Fraser
Paul Roache
David Klue
Les Fugle
Christine Davidson
Brian Green
Patrick Handcock
Paul Rieger
Brett Calkin
Leonie Hapeta
Alison McLean
Warren Hambling
Dion Jensen
Natasha Chambers
Stewart Chambers
Lorna Johnson
Tangi Utikere
Shane Field
Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot
Zakkaari Rokkanno
Atif Rahim
Tania Lamb
Paul Robertson
Zakkaari Rokkanno
Chiu Yeung Lee
Yuet Foong Ng
Chenjing Xuan Yuan
Billy Meehan
Bianca Middleton
Allan Middleton
Orphee Mickalad
Karen Naylor
Grant Smith
Karen Naylor
Shalome Bassett
James Cameron
Bruno Petrenas
Anela Collins
Basil Gimblett
Atif Rahim
Annette Nixon
Gordon Yan
Zakk Rokkanno
Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot
Navneet Kumar
Rhia Taonui
Grant Smith
Jenny Sowman
Samuel Walmsley
Astarte
Jason Stewart
Murray Wellington
Colin Gowan
Edward Pickford
Nathan Wilson
Maruna Engu
Daniel Cradock
William Wood
Grant Smith
Susan Baty
Anton Wollams
Patrick Kirkwood
Robyn Wilson
Kaydee Zabelin
Aleisha Rutherford
Dean Mckerras
Te Pūoa Māori ward candidates and nominators:
Roly Fitzgerald
Danielle Harris
Christopher Whaiapu
Debi Marshall-Lobb
Danielle Harris
Christopher Whaiapu
The electoral officer has declared Fitzgerald and Marshall-Lobb will be elected as councillors. Since only two nominations were received for the two seats in Te Pūao Māori ward, no election is necessary.
This is the first time Palmerston North will have Māori ward councillors, after the council resolved to establish a Māori ward with two seats in 2021. Te Pūao Māori ward councillors will have a particular responsibility to represent people of Māori descent on the Māori electoral roll and to bring forward Māori views and aspirations. But just like Te Hirawanui general ward councillors, they will also represent the entire city.
Fitzgerald and Marshall-Lobb will take office at the same time as the other successful candidates and they will be sworn in together at the end of October.
With no election necessary for Te Pūao Māori ward, Palmerston North residents on the Māori electoral roll will receive voting papers for mayor of Palmerston North City Council and the Tonga Māori constituency for Horizons Regional Council.
Voting papers for Te Hirawanui general ward (33 candidates for 13 seats) and for mayor (4 candidates for one seat) will be sent out on September 16, with voting closing at 12pm on October 8.
Candidate Meetings
Friday, Manawatū Multicultural Council, 7pm, THINK Hauora
Saturday, Palmerston North Youth Council, 3pm, Youth Space
Monday, Environment Network Manawatū, 5.30pm, Hancock Community House
September 5, Manawatū People's Radio, mayoral candidates, 6pm, Globe Theatre
September 6, Manawatū People's Radio, Te Hirawanui general ward candidates, 6pm, Globe Theatre
September 12, Palmerston North Community Services Council, 6pm, Te Manawa
September 13, Palmy BID (for CBD businesses and commercial ratepayers), 5.30pm Globe Theatre
September 15, Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust and Niuvaka Trust, 6pm, Pasifika Community Centre
Readers are invited to submit questions for the mayoral candidates' debate on September 5. Email your question to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz by August 31.