National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) August-October seasonal outlook states there is a 55% chance of temperatures being above average in the central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Greater Wellington. Photo / Niwa

Manawatū residents can expect warmer days according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s August-October seasonal outlook.

The Niwa report states there is a 55% chance of temperatures being above average in the central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Horowhenua and Greater Wellington.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said the expected temperature rise is due to La Niña, the cooling of surface ocean water along the tropical west coast of South America, resulting in humid north easterlies.

The northeasterly winds will contribute to the temperature being above 25c for more days than normal, he said.

“We think there’s a 60 to 70% chance this will develop by December, bringing more high pressure south of New Zealand over the next three months, coming with a gradual reduction in the typical westerly winds. This means drier weather.”